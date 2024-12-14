Olympic Kremlin ready for the Metro Mile

-Ritorna Vincentori set for E Class showdown

Kaieteur Sports- The Port Mourant Turf Club (PMTC) will be the place to be this weekend when Guyana Cup and President’s Cup Champion Olympic Kremlin faces the field for the Metro Mile.

The back-to-back feature race winner, owned by the dominant Slingerz Racing stable will be a part of the feature event at the PMTC’s Showdown of Champions when the blocks fly this Sunday.

Slingerz Stable owner Javed Ali told this publication yesterday that plans to continue the dominance in the sport of kings are well underway and this weekend’s meet with the return of the 2024 Guyana Cup and President’s Cup Champion is one step.

“Things are coming along nicely. The horses are happy and healthy and working well in their paces and it looks like its going to be a good run come Sunday. The Brazilian Trainer Lenio Veria and the Jockey [Acedenir] Gulart are here and are on the ground and we look forward to a good weekend.

Javid will be aiming for two wins on the day, as Ritorna Vincentori will also enter the E Class event.

“We are not taking it for granted that its going to be an easy day. Each race we take seriously like it’s the first race and we do our best and go out; we never try to be too over confident and we expect good competition. Word around the track is that all the horses are doing well and we expect a good run from the field.”

We are going out well prepared and ready to run. Come Sunday its going to be a tough race but we expect the best.”

The Metro Mile Sponsored by Metro Office Supplies will headline the eight-race card.

The 1600M event will go for a GYD 4M Prize with the winning horse pocketing $2M and is open to all horses.

The co-feature event will be the Guyana Star E Class Dash for non-winners in Guyana and F-Class & Lower with a combined purse of $2M in the 1300M race. That race is also sponsored by Jumbo Jet, Rohan Auto Spares and Armo Construction

The Shi-Oil Juvenile Stakes Two-Year-Old Guyana and West Indies-bred horses over 1200M is sure to attract the attention of horse racing fans along with the J’s Supermarket Three-Year-Old Classic over 1700M.

The OBL stakes G-Class horses will go over 1200M while the Guy America Stakes H-Class Non-Winners of 2024 open to Guyana Bred horses will run for 1300M and is also sponsored by AJM, KP Jagdeo General Constractors and Permaul Trading.

There is another 1600M Race set for all K-Class and L-Class horses as well as a 1300M sprint carded for J, K and L class Maidens sponsored by Laka Ramrich Rice Farm, Shook Shivmangal and friend of USA, Big G Sawmill.

The event is sponsored by J’s Supermarket, Jumbo Jet, Shi-Oil, AJM, GUYAMERICA Construction, Rohan Auto Spares and Armco, OBL, KP Jagdeo General Contractor, Permaul Trading, Laka Rambrich Rice Farm, Big G Sawmill & Lumber Yard, Shook Shivmangal & friends of USA.

Races begin at noon.

