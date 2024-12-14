Latest update December 14th, 2024 3:07 AM

Man shoots tyre of moving ExxonMobil SUV, believing it was his own

Dec 14, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- A 54-year-old businessman was arrested on December 2, 2024, after discharging a firearm at a moving ExxonMobil SUV, believing the driver was in possession of one of his stolen vehicles.

The incident took place at the corner of Durey Lane and Lamaha Street in Georgetown. According to police reports, the businessman and the driver, identified as Kordel Assanah, are known to each other. The businessman is a licensed firearm holder, possessing a 9mm Glock pistol.

The businessman reportedly received a call earlier that day informing him that one of his stolen vehicles had been spotted on the Kitty Railway Embankment.

“According to the businessman, two of his Toyota Prado SUVs (one bearing registration #PAB 3494) were stolen from him earlier this year. The businessman said he was at his office on David Street, Kitty when he received a phone call from someone stating that they saw one of the stolen vehicles on Kitty Railway Embankment,” Police said in the statement.

The businessman then reportedly drove to the location where he later saw a Prado SUV fitting the description of one of his stolen vehicles, heading south on Lamaha Street. The businessman said he exited his vehicle and approached the Prado. As he walked towards it, he fired a shot at the vehicle’s right back tyre, causing it to stop.

“As he approached the driver, he recognised him (Assanah) and then realised that the vehicle was not the one stolen from him,” police reported.

Police confirmed that the scene was processed and a 9mm spent shell was found at the location. No one was injured.

The firearm was lodged, and the businessman is currently assisting the police with their ongoing investigation.

