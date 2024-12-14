Hickerson finishes in round-of-16 at Little Mo International Tennis Tournament

Kaieteur Sports- Zion Hickerson won his first match 6-1, 6-2 against Brazilian, Benicio Assis, but lost his second match 2-6, 1-6 to American, Max Sullivan. His run ended in the Round-of-16.

The level of tennis was higher at Little Mo compared to what he has experienced in the Caribbean and local tournaments in New York.

According to his father, “This was Zion’s first clay court tournament and the second time he played on clay. He enjoyed it and the results were positive. Work needs to be done on generating more pace on his first serve despite his physical make-up. He will continue to work with his coaches at Sheltez Tennis Club and National Tennis Academy. ”

Following the tournament, Zion attended a training session at Rick Macci Tennis Academy; a former tennis coach of the stars Venus and Serena Williams.

Hickerson will soon start preparation for his Atletico Madrid Football Training for 2025.

Among the sponsors to assist Hickerson’s venture were Tri-Stone Auto Sales, MVP Sports, BK SuperMix Inc., ENet, Slingerz Family Entertainment, GTEats, Bumper to Bumper Services, Jai Signs & Auto Design, DeSinco Limited Food, D Singh Trading, Nabi Construction Inc., Guyana Oil and Gas Support Services, GT Sports League, Sandra Maria AB (Sweden), GoFundMe Supporters and Total Air Cargo

