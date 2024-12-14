CNOOC Petroleum Guyana/GTTA/MoE National Nationwide Schools Championships provides catalyst for Resurgence of Sport in Region 10

Kaieteur Sports- Played at the Mc Kenzie High School auditorium on Thursday 12th December 2024 and coordinated under the stewardship of ITTF level one coach and ITTF umpire Candacy Mc Kenzie and ITTF level one Coach and former national junior player Marlon Washington, the CNOOC Petroleum Guyana GTTA Ministry of Education Nationwide National Schools Table Tennis Championships provided a catalyst for the resurgenceof the sport in Region 10, when the competition got underway in the mining town.

In the key competition to determine the regional winners, National Junior player and Caribbean medalist Ebo Mc Neil of Mc Kenzie High School reigned supreme in the boys 19 years and under category when he defeated Oiden France. On the distaff side Ebo’s compatriot Sharqe Ennis Mc Kenzie High School emerged as the champion in the Girls 19 Years and under category.

The competition was supported by the department of education region 10 Cheryl Matthews Dawn Barker and sponsored by CNOOC and has now generated great Interest amongst many student’s and school’s teams registering for training camps to be held.

The CNOOC sponsored championships forms the catalyst for integrating the sport into the fabric of regional organization and coordination with a view of building capacity and developing talent, also sets as it objective being an incubator for talent development of the sport regionally and nationally, being part of the Ministry of Education priority programme, offering the athletes the opportunity to become regional national champions while learning a lifelong learned skilled among other benefits

CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited GL has been actively driving human and social development projects in Guyana through its Corporate Social Responsibility programs. The company strongly believes that education is a critical component for the realization of sustained human development; while sports can be an avenue for improved financial wellbeing when persons become professional athletes. Sports also inculcates the discipline that is needed for persons to succeed and contribute to national development. In this regard, CPGL is elated to bring Education and Sports together in this National Schools’ Table Tennis Championship.

Results and Winners

Girls 19 Years and under

Sharqe Ennis Champion

Larshil August 2nd Place

Kieona Jordan 3rd Place

Boys 19 Years and Under

EBO Mc Neil Emerge champion

Oiden France 2nd Place

Karsten Amsterdam DemitryDash 3rd Place

Boys 19 Years and Under Finals Results

Oiden France def Zion carter 11-8,11-9

Karsten Amsterdam def Stafford Washington

Ebo Mc Neil def Kelvin David 11-4, 11-7

Demitry Dash def Akwain Adams 11-4, 11-3

Boys 19 Years and Under Semifinals

Ebo Mc Neil def D. Dash 11-4, 11-6

Oiden France def Karsten Amsterdam 11-8, 1-9

Boys 19 Years and Under Finals

Ebo Mc Neil def Oiden France 11-6, 11-7

