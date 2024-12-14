Albouystown Ballers, Paradise Invaders, Victoria Eagles advance to Round-of-32

Kashif and Shanghai/One Guyana inaugural National Futsal C/ship

Kaieteur Sports- Twenty-six teams have now secured qualification into the Kashif and Shanghai National Futsal Championship round of 32, following Thursday night’s encounters, which saw Albouystown Ballers, Team Touches, Paradise Invaders, Victoria Eagles, and Team Cruel chalking up wins on Day Five at the National Gymnasium.

The tournament, which initially kicked off with a pool of 64 teams, is set to narrow down to 32 teams on Monday with the final six games of the opening leg. This straight knockout championship will determine the final cut of teams advancing closer to the championship’s purse, totaling two million in cash.

On Thursday, Albouystown Ballers dispatched Game Changer 5-1 in the opening match of Day Five. Nicholas Jarvis broke the deadlock in the 12th minute to give Albouystown the lead. Troy Kennedy of Game Changer quickly leveled the score four minutes later, but Deandre Linton restored Albouystown’s advantage. From there, it was all Albouystown as Jequan Cole, Andrew Carto, and Homey Harris netted individual goals to seal victory for their side.

Team Touches mirrored Albouystown’s performance by defeating DJ7 5-1 in the second match. Brace performances from Jamal Fyffe and Jonathan Andries, along with a lone goal from Jaheem Grant, rounded out the commanding victory.

Paradise Invaders treated the crowd to a seven-goal splendor. Deon Martin (1’ & 5’), Qumey Aulder (20’ & 26’), Nini Bobb (19’ & 24’), and Nial Reynolds (30’) went on a goal-scoring rampage, thrashing Sophia ‘A’ 7-2 to command their spot in the round of 32.

In another exciting encounter, Pouderoyen Brothers went down 3-1 to Victoria Eagles despite initially leading 1-0. Pouderoyen’s D’Angelo Peters opened the scoring, but Kerwin Maxwell quickly equalized for the Eagles. Insford Charles then took the reins for Victoria Eagles, completing a brace with goals in the 26th and 29th minutes to secure their progression to the next stage.

Team Cruel gained an effortless qualification after Team Two Friend failed to show up, winning via the walkover route.

The tournament will continue on Monday, December 16, at the same venue. Back Circle ‘B’ will face Stevedore at 7:30 pm, followed by a clash between Ballers United and Gladiators. Additionally, Linden YMCA, North Ruimveldt, California Square, Ithaica Ballers, Slingerz Kings, Agricola Ballers, Foot Steppers, and Road Warriors will battle for spots in the round of 32.

The tournament has received strong support from the Government of Guyana through its One Guyana brand, alongside sponsors such as ANSA McAL Distribution (Lucozade, Heineken, and Magnum brands), Forrester’s Concrete, Jai Signs and Designs, Hits and Jams TV, Maggie’s Snackette, Star Party Rental, Tiger Rentals, Bakewell, SuperBet, Dinar’s Trading Limited, Trophy Stall, and Colours Boutique.

(Albouystown Ballers, Paradise Invaders, Victoria Eagles advance to Round-of-32)