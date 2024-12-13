Resounding success for Region 6 CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited-GTTA/MoE National Schools Table Tennis C/ships

Kaieteur Sports- With over seventeen 17 school’s teams participating and with an engagement of over one hundred 150 students from schools in region 6, the Region 6 Edition of the CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited-Guyana Table Tennis Association-Ministry of Education National Schools Teams and Singles Table Tennis Championships was deemed a resounding success for table tennis in the ancient count.

Coordinated under the stewardship of ITTF level two coach and national Paralympic champion Gibrain Safaraz, who coordinated the Corentyne side of activities, and ITTF level one coach Osafo Dos Santos who coordinated the new Amsterdam leg. Gibran is also a coach attached to the Ministry of Education priority programme which provides coaching intervention to schools in the lower middle and upper Corentyne.

The championships saw teams from the length and breath of region 6 from New Amsterdam, Canje, Rose Hall, Lower, Middle and Upper Corentyne participating for regional honours. With much support from the Department of Education region 6.

Berbice High school auditorium served as the venue for the New Amsterdam leg of the championships which saw Berbice High, News Amsterdam Multilateral, Canje Sec, Berbice Educational Institute, Vrymans Erven, Tutorial Academy contesting for championships honours.

Skeldon estate community center and JC Chandisingh served as the venue for schools for the Corentyne – Port Mourant Sec, Tagore Secondary St Winifred Sec, JC Chandisingh , Skeldon High, Skeldon Line Path, Central Corentyne High, Lower Corentyne High, Corentyne Comprehensive, Manchster High andBlack Bush Sec.

Competition over four days was contested in Boys and Girls 19 years and under singles, Girls and boys 17 years and under singles 15 years and under boys and girl’s singles and 13 years and under boys and girls singles and a featured edition not included in any other region the Male and Female teacher singles.

Results show:

Boys 19 Years and Under

Daniel Arthur emerged as the champion Benjamin Mohammed Second Fead Hussein Ray Jaisingh Joint 3rd Place

Boys 15 Years and Under

Muhamad Ramsamy Ethan Azar Runner up Nathias Jordan and Latrell Kilkenny Joint 3rd

Girls 17 Years and under

Sarah Rai Champion Tiffany Lord 2nd Place Nicloe Alli and Azumi Reece Joint 3rd Place

Girls 15 Under Championship

Lavenna Wong Champion Seandra Carrington 2nd Place

Boys 13 years and Under

Josiah Bobb Champion Malik Williams 2nd Place

Girls Team Championships

Berbice Educational Institute “A” Championships New Amsterdam Multi Berbice High School and Berbice Educational Institute “B”

Boys Team Championships

Berbice Educational Institute “A” Berbice Educational Institute “B” Berbice High and Vryman’s Erven 3rd Place

Teachers Championships Female

Round Finals Reynold Sabtrie and La Rose

La Rose emerge champion Reynolds 2nd Place Sabitrie 3rd Place

Teachers Championships Male

Dane Johnson Champion Jordon Conway 2nd Place Z Moakan and Damion Da Silva Joint 3rd

Results of the Region 6 Upper and Lower Corentyne Edition

Girl U13

Prisca winner

Girls 15 years and under Singles

1st place Prisca from Manchester Sec 2nd Vidya from Black Bush Sec

Boys 15 years and Under Singles

1st place Jamyle from Black Bush Sec 2nd place Devon from Manchester

Boys 19 Yrs and under Singles

1st place Christopher Winifred gaskin 2nd place Michael Winifred Gaskin

Boys 13 Years and Under Singles

1st place Devon Manchester Sec 2nd place Troy Manchester Sec

19 Years and Under teams

1st place r Michael and Christopher Manchester 2nd Manchester place Shaquan and korwin

15 years and under boys’ team

1st place black Bush Jamyle andJjeseie 2nd place Devon and Paulston

13 years and under boys Team

1st place Manchester Devon and paulston 2nd place Manchester troy and Jonathan

