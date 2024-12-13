Guyana bounced out of FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup in Puerto Rico

Latest update December 13th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana bounced out of FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup in Puerto Rico

Dec 13, 2024

Kaieteur Sports- Guyana’s journey in this year’s FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup came to an early end during the qualifying round of the tournament, held in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

In their opening game, the Guyanese team—comprising Travis Belgrave, Dominic Vincente, Nikkoloi Smith, and Harold Adams—looked poised for victory against Haiti.

Part of the action between Guyana and the Cayman Islands at the FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup tournament.

Holding a narrow lead with just 1:30 left on the clock in a tightly-contested clash, the Guyanese men seemed in control.

However, a sudden surge from Haiti saw them score five unanswered points, overturning the lead and clinching a dramatic 17-15 victory.

Travis Belgrave contesting a block during Guyana’s clash with Haiti in Puerto Rico.

Guyana’s hopes of advancing rested on their second game against the Cayman Islands. Despite their efforts, they fell short, suffering a 21-17 defeat that ended their campaign.

The FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup is a prestigious event that brings together the best national teams from across the Americas, offering a platform for intense competition and high-level play.

Guyana’s participation in this tournament was made possible through the support of the Government of Guyana, via the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, and the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA).

Their efforts ensured the team had the opportunity to represent the nation on an international stage, gaining valuable experience in the process.

 

Guyana bounced out of FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup in Puerto Rico

