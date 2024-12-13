GCC hosts stellar awards ceremony following successful 2024

-Former GCC captain Leon Johnson presents club with signed bat, t-shirt

Kaieteur Sports- The Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) hosted their awards ceremony on Wednesday night, with honorary guest Sir Clive Lloyd in attendance for the mini-Gala.

Male and female athletes were given awards and plaques to honor their performances for the last year, with a number of cricketers and hockey players being hailed by their club.

Legendary West Indies batsman Sir Lloyd was among the notable attendees who also played a huge role in the prize giving ceremony.

Players like Devon Lord (Most wickets), Joshua Wade (Most Runs), Khush Seegobin, Guyana Harpy Eagles all-rounder Ronaldo Alimohamed, while Phillip Fernandez copped the award for Over-45 at the Masters Indoor Hockey world cup.

A number of individuals outside the athletic world were also awarded for various achievements, services to the club and overall success during the year of 2024.

The evening’s highlight featured the sentimental exchange between former Guyana Harpy Eagles captain Leon Johnson and GCC, a club who he grew up in, won many matches, tournaments and titles but more importantly carved his career as of the most iconic Guyanese and by extension, West Indies players.

The left-hander who helped Guyana dominate the regional 4-Day scene with 6 titles, retired more than a season ago, turning his talents to managing with former CPL champs, Guyana Amazon Warriors; was showered by his club for his many feats on and off the field.

Johnson presented GCC president Johnathan Yearwood with a bat signed by members of the Warriors team following the inaugural Guyana Super League, along with an official Amazon Warriors t-shirt signed by Johnson himself, as a token to the club.

