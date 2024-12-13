Edinburg woman dies at NA Hospital after stillbirth

Kaieteur News– A 24-year-old woman died early Monday morning after delivering a stillborn baby at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

The woman, Toshana Wilson, of Edinburg, New Amsterdam, Berbice, was said to be a diabetic and seven months pregnant at the time of the delivery. Kaieteur News understands that Wilson was admitted to the hospital on Friday afternoon for observation.

Wilson’s mother, Melena Wilson, told Kaieteur News that on Friday her daughter’s blood sugar was low and she was admitted for observation. She recounted the tragic events that unfolded from the moment her daughter was admitted to the morning she died.

“Friday, she get admitted because she is diabetic. I thought she was in labour to make a seven months baby, but they said everything is okay and they had everything under control. She ain’t had no side effects, like no organs was not damaged,” Melena recalled.

“So, Saturday morning, I went to the hospital to give her insulin and asked if she can go home. They said no, let her eat.” The mother said at around 2:00h her daughter called her and told her she was in a lot of pain.

“She start crying out her sugar high and they are not giving her no insulin. She keep crying. She calling me all the time and she say, “Mommy, oh God, my blood sugar -and she could tell you if it high or low without the test because since she was a baby she know about it,” Melena said, adding that her daughter said, “Mommy my sugar is high and they are not attending to me, oh my stomach, my stomach hurting, and nobody ain’t doing nothing.”

Out of concern, Melena sent relatives to take her daughter’s personal blood glucose monitoring machine to the hospital to test her sugar level themselves. The aggrieved mother said she was told her daughter’s blood sugar level was recorded as over 600 millimoles per litre.

Melena said her daughter subsequently called her and said that she was given 10 units of insulin. On Saturday evening, Toshana was taken to the Intensive Care Unit where she told the nurses that the insulin she was given, was not sufficient.

On Sunday morning, Melena went to the hospital where she said her daughter told her that after the doctors administered insulin Saturday night, she was not feeling the baby.

“She said, mommy, since last night they give me insulin and I feel my baby girl do some kick up and she stop kick” and I say, “Oh me goi, the baby probably tired, is whole night. Then she say, “mommy my belly feeling thick and baby girl ain’t moving, I say she tired and I left and go home,” Melena recalled.

However, the woman said she received news that her daughter’s baby died on Sunday night. She said her daughter called and said, “My baby dead! They say my baby dead!”

Melena said she returned to the hospital for the midday visit and was told that everything is fine with her daughter, but the baby died due to the spike in daughter’s blood sugar. Shortly thereafter, the mother said her daughter told her that she has to go into labour to deliver the baby and that she was given abortion pills to expel the foetus.

The elder Wilson said she left the hospital and returned with something for her daughter to eat since the doctor informed her that Toshana’s blood sugar was at 120.

“I say doctor. I’m asking you, please make sure that Toshana blood don’t get low because she could fall in a coma, so please make sure she eats,” the woman recalled. She said she returned to her home and about an hour later she repeatedly called her daughter but got no response.

The worried woman sent her son-in-law to check on her daughter since it was her first pregnancy and due to her challenges with diabetes.

“I told him rap on the door and ask if the blood sugar okay but he said nobody ain’t coming out to he and in the midst of that I hear one scream and, and I say duhs nah ‘Tiny’? We does call she Tiny – and I ask Mark (the son-in-law) wuh going on, and he say them (nurses and doctors) start getting busy now and one of the nurses told them to wait at the doctor. So he wait, wait, wait and the doctor told him that everything was okay.”

Melena, worried about her daughter rushed back to the New Amsterdam Hospital after 23:00h and was told that her daughter was okay.

“We give her the baby to hold and she started to cry and then she developed this problem. We put oxygen on her and put her on the machine, she is alive,” the woman said the doctor told her.

However, Melena claimed that while waiting at the hospital for almost an hour, the doctor informed her around 1:00hrs that her daughter died around 00:14 hrs. The woman said she checked the room her daughter was staying in and noticed that all her belongings were packed up.

“I saw my daughter on the bare mattress and that’s when I break down,” the distraught mother told Kaieteur News. Melena said that she was told her daughter lost 50 millilitres of blood after her delivery.

Melena is calling on the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the death of her daughter. “Only God keeping me up right now,” the grieving mother said.

The Medical Certificate of Cause of Death (MCCD) stated that Toshana died from pulmonary edema, kidney failure, high blood pressure and myocardial infarction.

Calls to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital and the Regional Health Officer on the matter were futile.

