CSEC PE Golf Numbers Rising Due to Guyana Golf Association Efforts

Kaieteur Sports- The popularity of golf among students preparing for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Physical Education (PE) examinations is on the rise, thanks to the innovative efforts of the Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy in partnership with the Ministry of Education.

On Tuesday, 71 students from Rosignol Secondary School traveled with their teachers Rameshwari Dharamdat, Sharyl Gangoo, Arudranauth Jaikarran, Usha Dalloo and Kevon Jawahir to the Nexgen Golf Academy on Woolford Avenue for personalized coaching sessions with Master Coach Aleem Hussain.

The sessions are part of their preparation for the 2025 CSEC examinations. “Once again, the level of talent and ability demonstrated by the Rosignol Secondary School students exemplifies the foundational work that was put into the ‘Train the Trainers’ programme from which Sir Kevon Jawahir was a graduate,” remarked Mr. Hussain.

“Initially, 83 PE teachers were a part of the program, and the ever-increasing participation and high grades achieved by Guyanese students in CSEC PE are a testament to the hard work invested in developing this initiative,” he added.

Rosignol Secondary School, a dominant force in golf for the past three years, is poised to lead the nation once again in 2025. With the most students selecting golf as their elective, the school is striving for a 100% Grade I pass rate.

The introduction of golf into Guyana’s secondary school system began in 2021 through a partnership between the Guyana Golf Association, Nexgen Golf Academy, and the Ministry of Education’s Unit of Allied Arts. Once perceived as a sport for the elite, golf has rapidly gained traction, becoming the fastest-growing sport discipline in the country. Thousands of students now have access to the sport, with hundreds opting for golf as their CSEC PE elective.

Notably, there has been a significant increase in female participation. Schools traditionally known for cricket and football, such as Rosignol, Berbice High, Annandale, Anna Regina, and Friendship Secondary, are now embracing golf as a key component of their PE curriculum.

The Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy, with support from governmental agencies and overseas donors Bill and Aleena Knight, Ola, Zoe, David, Harry, and Derwin Obermuller, Steven Griffin, Tony Gideon and Danny Ramnarine, continue to expand access to the sport. Their ongoing efforts aim to provide more opportunities for students and ensure the continued growth of golf across the nation.

