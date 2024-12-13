AFC meets with APNU in New York

Kaieteur News- The Alliance For Change (AFC) on Thursday, said it met with representatives of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) last week in New York.

In a statement, the party noted that the meeting was cordial and productive. Further, the AFC said, “there is an understanding that consultations will be ongoing as the political landscape unfolds in the upcoming political year.”

The AFC was keen to note that this is a continuation of the political working understanding between both parties within the National Assembly.

On Monday, the AFC revealed that it exchanged cordialities at an introductory meeting with A New and United Guyana (ANUG) at the AFC’s office, Railway Embankment, Georgetown.

The parties, in a joint statement, said the meeting was part of the AFC’s ongoing “Listening and Groundings” sessions with key stakeholders, including political parties and civil society. Meanwhile, for ANUG, it was the first in a similar outreach programme they have embarked upon.

AFC Leader, Nigel Hughes welcomed his ANUG counterpart, Dr. Mark France, who recently was elected Chairman of the party. The meeting between the AFC and ANUG allowed for representatives from the two sides to acquaint themselves with each other and, most importantly, to discuss matters of mutual interest, the statement said. In the discussions that ensued, the executive members explored opportunities for collaborative efforts to address critical national issues and challenges facing Guyana today.

