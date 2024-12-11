Latest update December 11th, 2024 1:33 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Venezuelan man nabbed after crashing stolen car

Dec 11, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- A Venezuelan man was arrested promptly on Monday after crashing a black Honda Vezel, which he reportedly stole from a woman at Pearl, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

According to police, the woman, around 19:00hrs, parked her $4.7 million vehicle on the western end of the Public Road and left it with the engine running as she went into her house to collect some money.

Venezuelan man nabbed after crashing stolen car

The stolen Honda Vezel after the crash.

Minutes later, she saw a man jumped into her car and drove off with the vehicle.

However, about half hour after stealing the woman’s vehicle, the car thief reportedly crashed the car around 19:30 hrs. at Soesdyke, EBD.

The alleged car thief

Fifteen minutes later, the woman received information that her car was involved in an accident.  She immediately rushed to the location and found the thief still sitting in the driver’s seat.

Reports are that the man was drunk. Police arrested him. Investigations are ongoing.

(Venezuelan man nabbed after crashing stolen car)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Government and GOA sponsors Guyana’s FIBA 3×3 team for AmeriCup in Puerto Rico

Government and GOA sponsors Guyana’s FIBA 3×3 team for...

Dec 11, 2024

-Team departs today Kaieteur Sports- Guyana’s basketball team departed today for San Juan, Puerto Rico, where they will compete in the Americas’ premier 3×3 basketball tournament, the...
Read More
King hits 82, Seales takes 4-22 as West Indies dominate Bangladesh in second ODI to secure series victory

King hits 82, Seales takes 4-22 as West Indies...

Dec 11, 2024

Should the West Indies cricket team play independently?

Should the West Indies cricket team play...

Dec 11, 2024

Fazim Abdool crowned best equipped senior lifter as 19 records shattered

Fazim Abdool crowned best equipped senior lifter...

Dec 11, 2024

Kevin Sinclair 81 not out spearheads Rose Hall Namilco Thunderbolt Flour into BCB/ Madray 20/20 semifinals  

Kevin Sinclair 81 not out spearheads Rose Hall...

Dec 11, 2024

Maggie’s Snackette joins growing list of sponsors

Maggie’s Snackette joins growing list of...

Dec 11, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]