Venezuelan man nabbed after crashing stolen car

Kaieteur News- A Venezuelan man was arrested promptly on Monday after crashing a black Honda Vezel, which he reportedly stole from a woman at Pearl, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

According to police, the woman, around 19:00hrs, parked her $4.7 million vehicle on the western end of the Public Road and left it with the engine running as she went into her house to collect some money.

Minutes later, she saw a man jumped into her car and drove off with the vehicle.

However, about half hour after stealing the woman’s vehicle, the car thief reportedly crashed the car around 19:30 hrs. at Soesdyke, EBD.

Fifteen minutes later, the woman received information that her car was involved in an accident. She immediately rushed to the location and found the thief still sitting in the driver’s seat.

Reports are that the man was drunk. Police arrested him. Investigations are ongoing.

