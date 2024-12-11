Tameshwar Deochand brilliant 180 spearheads RHT Farfan and Mendes A to victory over B counterparts

BCB/Dr Armnauth Dukhi 2025 Under15 tournament

Kaieteur Sports- A masterclass innings of 180 from national under13 player Tameshwar Deochand spearheaded the Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes under15 A team to a comfortable inning and 230 runs victory over their B counterparts at the Area H ground on Sunday last. The match was played in hot, humid conditions in front of a fair size crowd.

Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes Ltd A won the toss and elected to take first strike and amassed a total of 334 for 8 when their allotted fifty overs ran out. National player Raffel Mckenzie supported Deochand with 40, while Jonathan Hicks 30 and Berbice under13 player Jayden Ganpat 29 not out also batted well.

The RHT Farfan and Mendes B team were bowled out for 19 in their first innings as national youth players Raffel Mckenzie with 5 for 5 and Leon Reddi 5 for 6 bowled with aggressive control to dismiss their younger counterparts in twelve overs.

With a first innings lead of 315 runs, the RHT Farfan and Mendes A team enforced the follow on. The B team did a little better in their second innings before been bowled out for 85 from 40 overs. The promising Anthony Srikissoon top scored with 20, while Azad Ali supported with twelve. Raffel Mckenzie completed a fine allround performance with 2 for 10, while Jayden Ganpat 2 for 12 and left arm pacer Dev Seepersaud 2 for 14 supported well.

The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club and Tucber Park are the only two clubs in the county playing two teams in this county wide tournament.

