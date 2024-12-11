Man who stabbed wife 24 times remanded to prison

Kaieteur News- Navin Stoll, the 27-year-old man seen in a viral video brutally stabbing his wife, as his 3-year-old son looked on, was remanded on Tuesday to prison after being charged with attempted murder.

He will spend the Christmas behind bars while his wife, Claurine Prescod-Stoll, 24, remains hospitalised and his son traumatised by the horror, which he witnessed on the night of December 4, 2024 along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Stoll of Swan Village, Soesdyke-Linden Highway appeared at the Diamond/ Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court with his defence lawyer, Ganesh Hira before Magistrate Wanda Fortune. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge of attempted murder. The state Prosecutor told the court that he has a habit of abusing his wife. The magistrate then made a decision to remand him. His next court date is scheduled for January 10, 2025.

While they are demanding justice for Claurine, her mother, Barbara Gomes said she is “leaving the matter in the hands of God”. Gomes was at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) with her daughter when Kaieteur News spoke with her. “She battling for her life,”

Gomes said while recounting the events that almost took her daughter’s life. As she told the story, the woman recalled her traumatized grandson shouting when they brought him to her, “Dad killed mother; dad killed mother.”

“I had to tell him, no baby, mammy is still alive.” Gomes described how Prescod-Stoll fled from her home days before the stabbing after an altercation with Stoll.

“There was a problem on Saturday,” Gomes said. “He would normally take her driving after work and come home around 1 o’clock in the morning. But Saturday, she refused to go with him, and he was annoyed. He nearly hit her with the truck, and when they got home, he was still angry, so she ran away.”

Gomes said, Prescod-Stoll secured a rented place on Monday and did not return home. However, Stoll contacted her and urged her to pick up their son, saying he had a birthday and anniversary gift for her. Hoping to retrieve her child, she went to Stoll’s home on Wednesday evening. However, things took a turn for the worse when he asked her if she is coming back. She responded saying no. Angry by this, he went into his pants pocket to what she thought was a gift, but it turned out to be a pair of scissors.

He threw her to the ground and stabbed her repeatedly across her chest, arms, legs, and back. Gomes stated, despite witnesses being present, no one intervened due to fear. Prescod-Stoll was left lying on the roadside as her toddler screamed. Moments later, she was picked up by a police friend who escorted her to the Diamond/Grove Hospital where she received emergency treatment and was later transferred to the GPHC for further treatment.

“My daughter got 24 stabs, she have both lungs raptured and her hand injured. She underwent a second surgery on Tuesday for her left arm.” She added, “My daughter is so weak. She called me during the night and said, ‘Mom, I am so scared and sick. I can’t make it.”

Gomes said her daughter remains deeply traumatized and terrified by the ordeal. The mother disclosed that the abuse began before the couple was married. “He had beaten her very badly,” Gomes said. I told her not to marry him and she still go and marry him.”

Prescod-Stoll had previously reported the abuse to the police but had pleaded for Stoll to be released with just a warning. Gomes expressed gratitude that her daughter survived the attack stating, “If God was not in this situation, she would not have make it, things would not have been working out that well. I leave this matter in God’s hand.”

The case has drawn widespread attention, with many calling for justice and heightened awareness about domestic violence in the country.

