King hits 82, Seales takes 4-22 as West Indies dominate Bangladesh in second ODI to secure series victory

SportsMax – Brandon King and Jayden Seales played starring roles as the West Indies completed a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh to take an unassailable 2-0 ODI series lead yesterday at Warner Park in St. Kitts.

The hosts began yesterday’s game looking to secure consecutive ODI series wins for the first time since all the way back in 2007 when they defeated England 2-1 in England, won a Quadrangular series against Ireland, Netherlands and Scotland in Ireland then beat Zimbabwe 3-1 in Zimbabwe.

Captain Shai Hope won the toss and chose to field first, hoping to see an improved showing from his bowlers.

Three overs and one ball into the innings, Jayden Seales provided the breakthrough, removing Soumya Sarkar for two with the score on 26.

The wickets of Litton Das (4), captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz (1) and Tanzid Hasan (46) followed not long after, leaving the tourists struggling at 64-4 with one ball to go in the eleventh over.

Afif Hossain and Mahmudullah then tried to restore order, putting on 36 before Hossain went off the bowling of Gudakesh Motie for 24 in the 19th over.

Motie then removed Jaker Ali for three at the end of the 21st over before Marquino Mindley removed Rishad Hossain for a duck, his first wicket in ODIs, halfway through over number 26 to leave Bangladesh reeling at 115-7, staring down the barrel of a score below 200.

Mahmudullah and Tanzim Hasan Sakib had other ideas, however, frustrating the West Indian bowlers on the way to a 92-run eighth-wicket stand.

Their stand ended when Sakib fell caught and bowled by Roston Chase for 45 in the 44th over.

Mahmudullah was next to fall for a top score of 62 off 92 balls, his second fifty of the series.

His wicket left Bangladesh 209-9 in the 45th over. Some enterprising lower-order hitting from Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana helped Bangladesh reach 227 in the 46th over before being bowled out, Romario Shepherd removing Islam for 15 off eight balls.

Jayden Seales finished with a career best 4-22 from his nine overs while Gudakesh Motie took 2-36 from his full 10.

The hosts then made simple work of the chase, needing only 36.5 overs to reach 230-3 and secure the series win.

Brandon King led the way with 82 off 76 balls, his seventh ODI fifty, including eight fours and three sixes.

He shared in a 109-run opening stand with Evin Lewis who hit two fours and four sixes on his way to a 62-ball 49.

King also had a 69-run second wicket partnership with Keacy Carty who made a well-compiled 45 off 47 balls including seven fours.

Captain Shai Hope and first ODI centurion Sherfane Rutherford were the not out batsmen at the crease in the end on 17 and 24, respectively, with Rutherford fittingly bringing up victory with a pair of sixes off Shoriful Islam.

The teams now turn their attention to the third ODI on Thursday at the same venue.

Full Scores:

Bangladesh 227 from 45.5 overs (Mahmudullah 62, Tanzid Hasan 46, Jayden Seales 4-22, Gudakesh Motie 2-36)

West Indies 230-3 from 36.5 overs (Brandon King 82, Evin Lewis 49, Keacy Carty 45).

