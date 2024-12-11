Kevin Sinclair 81 not out spearheads Rose Hall Namilco Thunderbolt Flour into BCB/ Madray 20/20 semifinals

Kaieteur Sports- A brilliant innings of 81 not out from West Indies allrounder Kevin Sinclair spearheaded a dominant performance by the strong Rose Hall Namilco Thunderbolt First Division team in the second round of the Berbice Cricket Board /Ivan Madray 20/20 tournament. The Clinton Pestano led team easily defeated arch rivals Port Mourant by nine wickets at the Area H Ground to advance into the semifinals of the tournament, where they would clash with Upper Corentyne at the same venue.

The match was reduced to fifteen overs per side after preparation moisture resulted in a one hour late start. Port Mourant reached 117 for nine with only national player Rampertab Ramnauth offering any resistance with a super innings of 76, which included five boundaries and six sixes. Only national player Salim Khan with 11 reached double figures against the defending champions. Off Spinner Jonathan Rampersaud 2 for 14 and former national Eon Hooper 2 for 17 were the best bowlers for Rose Hall Town while Jermey Sandia and Clinton Pestano took one wicket apiece for 12 and 8 respectively.

Rose Hall Namilco Thunderbolt Flour in reply, raced to victory in just nine overs as Kevin Sinclair struck nine huge sixes and four boundaries in his 81 not out from just 27 balls. Fellow national player Junior Sinclair was the only batsman to be dismissed for 21 with two sixes and two boundaries. Kelvon Anderson was seven not out when victory was achieved. Left arm spinner Joshua Harrichand was the only successful bowler for Port Mourant with 1 for 25 from two overs.

Rose Hall Town has already declared their team to play Upper Corentyne on Saturday in the semi-finals at the Area H Ground – Clinton Pestano, Junior Sinclair, Jason Sinclair, Kelvon Anderson, Jonathan Rampersaud, Eon Hooper, Matthew Pottaya, Slyus Tyndall, Keon Sinclair, Jermey Sandia, Keith Simpson, Romesh Bharrat, Simon Gaffoor, Simeon Bharrat, Tameshwar Deochand, Raffel Mckenzie and Leon Reddi.

