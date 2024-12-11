Latest update December 11th, 2024 1:33 AM

Herstelling 'A' crowned SPL T10 champions

Dec 11, 2024

Dec 11, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports- In a dramatic conclusion to the Soesdyke Premier T10 League, Herstelling ‘A’ claimed the coveted title by overcoming Demolition Cricket Club in a nail-biting final at the Farm Cricket Club ground on Sunday. The East Bank Cricket Association’s marquee event featured action-packed semi-finals and a grand finale that captivated cricket enthusiasts.

Captain of Herstelling ‘A’, Anand Bharat receiving championship trophy at the conclusion of EBCA/SPL T10.  

Demolition Cricket Club, opting to bat first, showcased an explosive start, racing to 50 without loss in just three overs. Leading the charge was the stylish Damion Vantall, whose classy knock of 49 runs (7×4, 2×6) anchored the innings. Vantall’s fluent stroke play, combined with a brisk 28 runs from Sanjay Algoo (2×4, 2×6), propelled Demolition to an imposing total of 100-5 in their allotted 10 overs. Herstelling’s bowlers, however, fought back valiantly, with Rickey Sargeant claiming 2-12 and Anand Bharat producing a stellar 2-7 to restrict further damage.

In reply, Herstelling ‘A’ showcased resilience under pressure, chasing down the target in 9.3 overs with three balls to spare. Malcolm Hubbard led the charge with a solid 36 runs, while Sagar Hatrimani contributed a vital 21. Rickey Sargeant’s all-round brilliance shone through as he added a crucial 17 runs to guide his team across the finish line, securing a three-wicket victory.

The thrilling finale was followed by a memorable presentation ceremony. Rickey Sargeant was named Best Bowler in the final for his dual impact with bat and ball. Demolition’s Damion Vantall swept a host of accolades, including Most Valuable Player (MVP), Highest Run-Getter, and Best Batter in the final. Tameshwarnauth Sankar of Uprising Cricket Club was recognized as the tournament’s highest wicket-taker.

The semi-finals set the stage for an electrifying final day. Defending champions North Soesdyke were ousted by Demolition in a fierce battle, while Herstelling ‘A’ stormed past Uprising Cricket Club with a commanding 21-run victory to book their place in the final.

The league was made possible through the generous support of numerous sponsors, including Nalia Investment Inc., Camille’s Academy, Royal Chicken, 4R Bearings, R.Gopie Investment, and others. The East Bank Cricket Association extended its gratitude to the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Natural Resources for their contributions to the success of the event.

 

Herstelling ‘A’ are Seosdyke Premier T10 League 2024 champion.

 

