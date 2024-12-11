(Herstelling ‘A’ crowned SPL T10 champions)

Latest update December 11th, 2024 1:33 AM
Dec 11, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- In a dramatic conclusion to the Soesdyke Premier T10 League, Herstelling ‘A’ claimed the coveted title by overcoming Demolition Cricket Club in a nail-biting final at the Farm Cricket Club ground on Sunday. The East Bank Cricket Association’s marquee event featured action-packed semi-finals and a grand finale that captivated cricket enthusiasts.
Demolition Cricket Club, opting to bat first, showcased an explosive start, racing to 50 without loss in just three overs. Leading the charge was the stylish Damion Vantall, whose classy knock of 49 runs (7×4, 2×6) anchored the innings. Vantall’s fluent stroke play, combined with a brisk 28 runs from Sanjay Algoo (2×4, 2×6), propelled Demolition to an imposing total of 100-5 in their allotted 10 overs. Herstelling’s bowlers, however, fought back valiantly, with Rickey Sargeant claiming 2-12 and Anand Bharat producing a stellar 2-7 to restrict further damage.
In reply, Herstelling ‘A’ showcased resilience under pressure, chasing down the target in 9.3 overs with three balls to spare. Malcolm Hubbard led the charge with a solid 36 runs, while Sagar Hatrimani contributed a vital 21. Rickey Sargeant’s all-round brilliance shone through as he added a crucial 17 runs to guide his team across the finish line, securing a three-wicket victory.
The thrilling finale was followed by a memorable presentation ceremony. Rickey Sargeant was named Best Bowler in the final for his dual impact with bat and ball. Demolition’s Damion Vantall swept a host of accolades, including Most Valuable Player (MVP), Highest Run-Getter, and Best Batter in the final. Tameshwarnauth Sankar of Uprising Cricket Club was recognized as the tournament’s highest wicket-taker.
The semi-finals set the stage for an electrifying final day. Defending champions North Soesdyke were ousted by Demolition in a fierce battle, while Herstelling ‘A’ stormed past Uprising Cricket Club with a commanding 21-run victory to book their place in the final.
The league was made possible through the generous support of numerous sponsors, including Nalia Investment Inc., Camille’s Academy, Royal Chicken, 4R Bearings, R.Gopie Investment, and others. The East Bank Cricket Association extended its gratitude to the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Natural Resources for their contributions to the success of the event.
(Herstelling ‘A’ crowned SPL T10 champions)
.
Dec 11, 2024-Team departs today Kaieteur Sports- Guyana’s basketball team departed today for San Juan, Puerto Rico, where they will compete in the Americas’ premier 3×3 basketball tournament, the...
Dec 11, 2024
Dec 11, 2024
Dec 11, 2024
Dec 11, 2024
Dec 11, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- There’s nothing quite as uniquely absurd as when someone misinterprets their job description.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The election of a new Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS),... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]