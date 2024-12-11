Government and GOA sponsors Guyana’s FIBA 3x3 team for AmeriCup in Puerto Rico

Government and GOA sponsors Guyana’s FIBA 3×3 team for AmeriCup in Puerto Rico

-Team departs today

Kaieteur Sports- Guyana’s basketball team departed today for San Juan, Puerto Rico, where they will compete in the Americas’ premier 3×3 basketball tournament, the FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup, scheduled from December 12–16.

Before their departure, the team made a courtesy visit to the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., at his office on Main Street.

During the meeting, Minister Ramson extended best wishes on behalf of President Irfaan Ali and the people of Guyana, underscoring the government’s unwavering commitment to the development of basketball.

The team’s participation is fully funded by the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, in collaboration with the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA).

Minister Ramson expressed pride in the government’s role as the team’s primary sponsor, highlighting their dedication to basketball development through initiatives like the One Guyana Basketball Premier League.

Leading the squad is Nikkoloi Smith, one of Guyana’s most premier 3×3 players, who also competed at the 2022 AmeriCup in Miami. Smith’s leadership and scoring prowess will be pivotal as he aims to guide the team to a deep tournament run this time around.

Joining Smith is his Ravens Basketball Club teammate, Dominic Vincente, who will make his international 3×3 debut. Vincente’s athleticism and defensive versatility are expected to provide a significant boost to the team.

The roster also includes Travis Belgrave from Eagles Basketball Club and Harold Adams from the Victory Valley Royals in Linden. Both bring international experience, having competed with Smith at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey. Their physicality and presence on the court will be vital assets.

Smith, Belgrave, and Vincente previously teamed up with Jude Corlette to form Team Renegade, which won the GBF National 3×3 Tournament in July, showcasing their chemistry and winning mentality.

Guyana Basketball Federation Vice President Rawle Toney will serve as the team’s coordinator, managing strategy and logistics to ensure the players are well-prepared for the challenges ahead.

Guyana will tip off their AmeriCup campaign in the qualifying round on December 12, facing Haiti and the Cayman Islands in Group A.

To advance to the main draw, the team must top their group, potentially setting up clashes against regional powerhouses Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

The FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup, now in its fourth edition, is the pinnacle of 3×3 basketball in the Americas and serves as a pathway to elite tournaments like the FIBA 3×3 World Cup and the Olympic Games.

Since their debut in 2021, Guyana has steadily built a reputation as a rising force in Caribbean basketball. In 2022, the team dominated the qualifiers but narrowly lost in the main draw to Canada (17-19) and Mexico (15-16), finishing 11th out of 17 nations with a 3-2 record.

For Team Guyana, the 2024 AmeriCup is more than just another tournament. It’s an opportunity to elevate the country’s basketball profile, earn international recognition, and inspire a new generation of players back home.

As 3×3 basketball continues to grow in popularity worldwide, Guyana’s participation in the AmeriCup highlights the GBF’s commitment to developing the sport and positioning the nation as a contender on both regional and global stages.

With determination, talent, and government support behind them, Team Guyana is poised to make their mark in Puerto Rico, proving that they are more than ready to rise to the challenge on the Americas’ biggest 3×3 basketball stage.

(Government and GOA sponsors Guyana’s FIBA 3×3 team for AmeriCup in Puerto Rico)