Fazim Abdool crowned best equipped senior lifter as 19 records shattered

One Guyana/Fitness Express GAPLF Seniors



Kaieteur Sports– Berbician Fazim Abdool emerged as the best equipped lifter when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) held its senior championships on Sunday last at the Saint Stanislaus College, Auditorium, Brickdam, which attracted a total of 28 lifters including 9 females.

This competition pulled the lid on the Federation’s 2024 season. Competing in the 120kg Men’s Open and Masters category and despite being the lone competitor, Fazim, on his way to the overall trophy also set new deadlift records in both the open and masters, categories.

He recorded a best squat of 305.0kg, benchpress 215.0kg, and new deadlift mark of 297.5kg, to total, 817.5kg brining his 2024 campaign to a successful end. For his efforts, Fazim was rewarded with a $30,000 gift voucher compliments of Fitness Express whilst also receiving a special prize, compliments of Unity Gym.

Master’s 3 competitor, Joseph Stoll showcased power and grit in setting four new records in the 93kg division in the squat, benchpress, deadlift and total.

Leading the charge amongst the females on the day was Nangita Seenarine who set four (squat. Benchpress, deadlift, total) records competing in the 47kg open equipped class. Seenarine too was presented with a Fitness Express gift vouchers and a special prize from Unity Gym.

Also enjoying a fruitful day was Mariah Bacchus who achieved three records contesting the 76kg women’s junior raw category. Her records were set in the squat, deadlift and total. Also, a triple record achiever was Ashlie Abraham who competed in the 84ky women’s open raw division; her new marks are in the benchpress, deadlift and total.

Other record setters on the day were Matthew Maycock in the 83kg men’s master 1 raw (squat), Duarte Hetsberger 83kg men’s master 1 raw (total), Marlon Wilson in the 105 men’s master 1 raw (deadlift).

Also receiving Fitness Express gift vouchers for outstanding performances on the day, the same value as Fazim Seenarine, were Suraj Shewdas, and Maria Bacchus.

Ten other lifters were also rewarded with one month membership at Unity Gym for their commendable performances on the day.

Following are the full results:

Females

1st 76kg Women’s Junior Raw – Mariah Bacchus, Squat 132.5kg, Benchpress 52.5kg, Deadlift 142.5kg, Total 327.5kg

1st 69kg Women’s Open Raw – Kezia Joseph, Squat 145.0kg, Benchpress 57.5kg, Deadlift 182.5kg, total 385.0kg

2nd 69kg Women’s Open Raw – Ronessa Mc`adam, Squat 120.0kg, Benchpress 52.5kg, Deadlift 157.5kg, Total 330.0kg

1st 76kg Women’s Open Raw – Mariah Bacchus, Squat 132.5kg, Benchpress 52.5kg, Deadlift 142.5kg, Total 327.5kg

2nd 76kg Women’s Open Raw – Shelly Ann Gomes, Squat 120.0kg, Benchpress 65.0kg, Deadlift 132.5kg, Total 317.5kg

3rd 76kg Women’s Open Raw – Grace Jarvis, Squat 110.0kg, Benchpress 52.5kg, Deadlift 130.0kg, Total 292.5kg

1st 84kg Women’s Open Raw – Ashlie Abraham, Squat 142.5kg, Benchpress 77.5kg, Deadlift 180.0kg, Total 400.0kg

2nd 84kg Women’s Open Raw – Lisa Oudit, Squat 132.5kg, Benchpress 47.5kg, Deadlift 132.5kg, Total 312.5kg

1st 84+kg Women’s Open Raw – Talicia Garrett, Squat 142.5kg, Benchpress 77.5kg, Deadlift 150.0kg, Total 370.0kg

1st 47kg Women’s Open EQ – Nangita Seenarine, Squat 122.5kg, Benchpress 55.0kg, Deadlift 137.5kg, Total 315.0kg

1st 76kg Women’s Master 1 Raw – Grace Jarvis, Squat 110.0kg, Benchpress 52.5kg, Deadlift 130.0kg, Total 292.5kg

Males

1st 83kg Men’s Junior Raw – Meshach Alexander, Squat 177.5kg, Benchpress 102.5kg, Deadlift 227.5kg, Total 507.5kg

2nd 83kg Men’s Junior Raw – Irshaad Ali, Squat 177.5kg, Benchpress 100.0kg, Deadlift 187.5kg, Total 465.0kg

1st 93kg Men’s Junior Raw – Oslen Batson, Squat 215.0kg, Benchpress 130.0kg, Deadlift 220.0kg, Total 565.0kg

1st 66kg Men’s Open Raw – Dwayne Welch, Squat 155.0kg, Benchpress 100.0kg, Deadlift 190.0kg, Total 445.0kg

1st 74kg Men’s Open Raw – Trevor Callender, Squat 125.0kg, Benchpress 87.5kg, Deadlift 172.5kg, Total 385.0kg

1st 83kg Men’s Open Raw – Duarte Hetsberger, Squat 187.5kg, Benchpress 145.0kg, Deadlift 230.0kg, Total 562.5kg

2nd 83kg Men’s Open Raw – Matthew Maycock, Squat 207.5kg, Benchpress 102.5kg, Deadlift 237.5kg, Total 547.5kg

3rd 83kg Men’s Open Raw – Meshach Alexander, Squat 177.5kg, Benchpress 102.5kg, Deadlift 227.5kg, Total 507.5kg

4th 83kg Men’s Open Raw – Irshaad Ali, Squat 177.5kg, Benchpress 100.0kg, Deadlift 187.5kg, Total 465.0kg

1st 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Nigel Duguid, Squat 222.5kg, Benchpress 142.5kg, Deadlift 227.5kg, Total 592.5kg

2nd 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Oslen Batson, Squat 215.0kg, Benchpress 130.0kg, Deadlift 220.0kg, Total 565.0kg

3rd 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Joseph Stoll, Squat 150.0kg, Benchpress 75.0kg, Deadlift 170.0kg, Total 395.0kg

1st 105kg Men’s Open Raw – Marlon Wilson, Squat 210.0kg, Benchpress 147.5kg, Deadlift 285.0kg, Total 642.5kg

2nd 105kg Men’s Open Raw – Paul Meusa, Squat 202.5kg, Benchpress 135.0kg, Deadlift 255.0kg, Total 592.5kg

3rd 105kg Men’s Open Raw – Sereste King, Squat 207.5kg, Benchpress 130.0kg, Deadlift 252.5kg, Total 590.0kg

1st 120kg Men’s Open Raw – Darren Ramotar, Squat 220.0kg, Benchpress 120.0kg, Deadlift 265.0kg, Total 605.0kg

1st 74kg Men’s Junior EQ – Asaad Abdool, Squat 202.5kg, Benchpress 125.0kg, Deadlift 210.0kg, Total 537.5kg

1st 105kg Men’s Junior EQ – Saif Abdool, Squat 230.0kg, Benchpress 142.5kg, Deadlift 232.5kg, Total 605.0kg

1st 66kg Men’s Open EQ – Suraj Shewdas, Squat 222.5kg, Benchpress 105.0kg, Deadlift 225.0kg, Total 552.5kg

2nd 66kg Men’s Open EQ – Franklyn Brisport-Luke, Squat 117.5kg, Benchpress 67.5kg, Deadlift 132.5kg, Total 317.5kg

1st 74kg Men’s Open EQ – Navindra Tamasar, Squat 217.5kg, Benchpress 120.0kg, Deadlift 227.5kg, Total 565.0kg

2nd 74kg Men’s Open EQ – Asaad Abdool, Squat 202.5kg, Benchpress 125.0kg, Deadlift 210.0kg, Total 537.5kg

1st 105kg Men’s Open EQ – Saif Abdool, Squat 230.0kg, Benchpress 142.5kg, Deadlift 232.5kg, Total 605.0kg

1st 120kg Men’s Open EQ – Fazim Abdool, Squat 305.0kg, Benchpress 215.0kg, Deadlift 297.5kg, Total 817.5kg

1st 83kg Men’s Master 1 Raw – Duarte Hetsberger, Squat 187.5kg, Benchpress 145.0kg, Deadlift 230.0kg, Total 562.5kg

2nd 83kg Men’s Master 1 Raw – Matthew Maycock, Squat 207.5kg, Benchpress 102.5kg, Deadlift 237.5kg, Total 547.5kg

1st 105kg Men’s Master 1 Raw – Marlon Wilson, Squat 210.0kg, Benchpress 147.5kg, Deadlift 285.0kg, Total 642.5kg

2nd 105kg Men’s Master 1 Raw – Paul Meusa, Squat 202.5kg, Benchpress 135.0kg, Deadlift 255.0kg, Total 592.5kg

1st 74kg Men’s Master 2 Raw – Trevor Callender, Squat 125.0kg, Benchpress 87.5kg, Deadlift 172.5kg, Total 385.0kg

1st 93kg Men’s Master 3 Raw – Joseph Stoll, Squat 150.0kg, Benchpress 75.0kg, Deadlift 170.0kg, Total 395.0kg

1st 120kg Men’s Master 1 EQ – Fazim Abdool, Squat 305.0kg, Benchpress 215.0kg, Deadlift 297.5kg, Total 817.5kg

1st 66kg Men’s Master 2 EQ – Franklyn Brisport-Luke, Squat 117.5kg, Benchpress 67.5kg, Deadlift 132.5kg, Total 317.5kg

