Spaniards, Espanyol, Stabroek ‘B’ make strong statement on Saturday

K&S/One Guyana National Futsal Championship…

Kaieteur Sports – Sixteen teams have already kicked off their campaign with opening wins in the inaugural Kashif and Shanghai 64-team National Futsal Championship. The competition, powered by the Government of Guyana (GoG) under its One Guyana initiative, has drawn extensive corporate backing, setting the stage for a thrilling straight-knockout championship which will see the winners walking away with an impressive two million first place prize. The grand finale, scheduled for January 3, 2025, promises to crown the ultimate futsal champion.

The third night of action unfolded on Saturday last at the National Gymnasium, where teams like Stabroek ‘B’, Show Stoppers, Spaniards, Buxton, Espanyol, and Bent Street ‘A’ showcased their prowess to secure places in the next round.

First up, Stabroek ‘B’ thrashed West Side Ballers 7 goals to nil in their opener. Making thunderous start into the competition, Stabroek ‘B’ dismantled West Side Ballers 7-0 in a one-sided encounter. Nikolai Andrews stole the show with a brilliant four-goal haul, while Randy Maynard and Jonathan McKenzie added to the tally. The West Side defense simply couldn’t cope, as Stabroek cruised to a dominant victory.

Show Stoppers then defeated South Side Ballers 6-2, hat tricks from Delon Lanferman and Chedie Beres powered Show Stoppers past South Side Ballers. Despite consolation goals from Christopher Agustuo and Darnell Sealey, the South Side boys couldn’t keep pace, bowing out in the first round.

In another exciting encounter, The Spaniards lived up to their name with a stylish display, leaving the crowd in awe. Jason Moore led the charge with a brace, while Randell Parks and Sherwin Caesar chipped in to seal a comprehensive 4-0 victory. Michael Red Force had no answers for the Spaniards’ flair and precision.

After that, Buxton staged an incredible comeback victory after trailing 2-0 early on. Clevon Barnwell and Akeem Jarvis sparked the fightback, championing a deflected own goal which helped them level the score by halftime. In the second half, The Buxtonians turned up the heat, netting three unanswered goals to complete a 5-2 triumph.

Espanyol overwhelmed Broad Street with a commanding 6-2 win. Carlos Gill and Jose Ito shared four goals between themselves, while Adrian Martinez and Darwin each added one to the tally. The young Broad Street team couldn’t match Espanyol’s firepower, fall four goals short in the race for qualification.

Bent Street ‘A’ later edged out Region 9’s Maguiver Park 2-1 in a tightly contested match. An early own-goal ended up being the deciding factor between the two. However, it was Bent Street who subsequently took the lead as Jamanine Beckles strike cemented the 2-1 win. Despite Maguiver Park’s efforts, they couldn’t find an equalizer before the final whistle.

The action continues tonight at the National Gymnasium, with teams like Kitty Hustlers, Lima Dam, Red Force, Vryheid’s Lust, Tiger Bay, Timehri Hustlers, Laing Avenue, Finishers, Gold is Money, and Region Seven Ballers all vying for progression in this high-stakes competition.

The tournament has garnered strong support from the Government of Guyana, along with sponsors such as ANSA McAL Distribution (Lucozade, Heineken, Magnum brands), Forester’s Concrete, Jai Signs and Designs, Hits and Jams TV, Star Party Rental, Tiger Rental, Bakewell, SuperBet, Dinar’s Trading Limited, Trophy Stall, and Colours Boutique.