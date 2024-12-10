(Police record over 80 traffic cases at Kitty Seawalls in two hours)

Latest update December 10th, 2024 1:00 AM

Kaieteur News– The Guyana Police Force (GPF) recorded 82 traffic cases between 23:20h and 01:30h on December 8 and December 9, 2024 along the Kitty Seawalls, between the Kitty roundabout and Camp Road, Georgetown.

Some of the vehicles that were stopped during the exercise (Radio Eve Leary photos)

Police in a report issued on Monday said, “The traffic enforcement exercise focused on coloured lights, heavily tinted motor vehicles, and other traffic violations.”

Police said that there were two breaches of the condition of a Provisional Driver’s Licence, while four individuals failed to produce their Driver’s Licence when requested. Additionally, two cases involved unlicensed drivers, and two others related to the breaches of insurance regulations.

Notably, 16 violations were noted for failure to meet prescribed fitness conditions for vehicles. Safety was also compromised, with 14 individuals failing to wear safety helmets and three pillion riders traveling without helmets.

 

In terms of vehicle visibility and compliance, seven vehicles had tinted front windows, and two lacked identification marks on the front, while one was missing the rear identification mark. Furthermore, 20 cases of obscure number plates were recorded, alongside one unlicensed motor vehicle.

To this end, five arrests were made while 20 revocations of fitnesses were recorded. Seventeen motorcycles and two motorcars were also lodged.

