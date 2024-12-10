Latest update December 10th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Mahdia surges to ERC T10 Tapeball title

Dec 10, 2024 Sports

Champions! Mahdia celebrates the title success.

Champions! Mahdia celebrates the title success.

Kaieteur Sports – Mahdia (Movements Family) performed superbly to win the inaugural Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) Harmony League T10 Tapeball Championship.

On Sunday, Ricardo Adams and Ershaad Ali marched them to a comprehensive victory over Lil Rams in the final at the Everest Cricket Club.

ERC’s Chairman Shaikh Moeenul Hack hands over the first place prize to captain of Mahdia, Raydon Austin.

ERC’s Chairman Shaikh Moeenul Hack hands over the first place prize to captain of Mahdia, Raydon Austin.

Set a target of 95, the powerful duo of Ricardo Adams, who made 44* (4x4s;3x6s) from 27 balls, and Ershaad Ali, who made 41* (1×4;5x6s) from 14 balls, quickly steered the title Mahdia’s way.

Before the final, legendary West Indian captain Sir Clive Lloyd and Commissioners from the ERC greeted the teams.

Forty-eight teams from each of the counties competed in the tournament that commenced on November 17.

Given the success and interest of players, the ERC is expected to host a bigger event in 2025.

Through this initiative, the ERC aimed to build lasting connections among participants, promote mutual respect, and strengthen community ties across Guyana.

Prize Summary:

Winner ($500,000): Mahdia (Movements Family)

Runner-Up ($250,000): Lil Rams

Losing Semi-finalist One ($100,000): The Guards

Losing Semi-finalist Two ($100,000): CJIA Warriors

Most Valuable Player ($100,000): Riyad Latif

Most Runs ($60,000): Ershaad Ali

Most Wickets ($60,000): Ganesh Surijpaul

Player-of-the-Final ($60,000):Ricardo Adams

Summary of Finals

Semi-Final One: Lil Rams 122-3 from 10 overs (Shamar Apple 40, Jonathan Van Lange 20, Kemol Savory 19; Mark Jeffers 1-21, Ronaldo Alimohamed 1-29) v The Guards 66-7 from 9.4 overs (Christopher Barnwell 27, Sheldon Alexander 15, Shemroy Barrington 13; Ganesh Surijpaul 3-6, Marlon Boele 3-12)

Semi-Final Two: CJIA Warriors 90-6 from 10 overs (Shakiel Wong 28, Alvin Ramdeholl 13, Noel Eveyln 12; Raydon Austin 2-4, Suresh Dhani 2-9) v Mahdia 91-0 from 5.2 overs (Ershaad Ali 59*, Ricardo Adams 28*)

FINAL: Lil Rams 94-8 from 10 overs (Kemol Savory 33, Riyad Latif 23, Thaddeus Lovell 14; Floy Joseph 3-24, Neiland Cadogan 2-23, Carlos LaRose 1-9) v Mahdia 100-0 from 6.5 overs (Ricardo Adams 44*, Ershaad Ali 41*)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Champions crowned in Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Badminton Tournament

Champions crowned in Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Badminton Tournament

Dec 10, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Finals of the Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Badminton Tournament was held on Sunday evening at the National Gymnasium and several champions were crowned in the various...
Read More
Mahdia surges to ERC T10 Tapeball title

Mahdia surges to ERC T10 Tapeball title

Dec 10, 2024

Jalade Trim tallies 16 goals as GDF dominate in Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup

Jalade Trim tallies 16 goals as GDF dominate in...

Dec 10, 2024

Eagles, Ravens secure wins to start One Guyana Premier B/Ball League

Eagles, Ravens secure wins to start One Guyana...

Dec 10, 2024

Delroy Tyrrell turns in Record-Breaking Performances at Cortland Snow Flurries Invite

Delroy Tyrrell turns in Record-Breaking...

Dec 10, 2024

Ballers Empire takes inaugural Rockstone Street Classic Football championship    

Ballers Empire takes inaugural Rockstone Street...

Dec 10, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]