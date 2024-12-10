Mahdia surges to ERC T10 Tapeball title

Latest update December 10th, 2024 1:00 AM
Dec 10, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Mahdia (Movements Family) performed superbly to win the inaugural Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) Harmony League T10 Tapeball Championship.
On Sunday, Ricardo Adams and Ershaad Ali marched them to a comprehensive victory over Lil Rams in the final at the Everest Cricket Club.
Set a target of 95, the powerful duo of Ricardo Adams, who made 44* (4x4s;3x6s) from 27 balls, and Ershaad Ali, who made 41* (1×4;5x6s) from 14 balls, quickly steered the title Mahdia’s way.
Before the final, legendary West Indian captain Sir Clive Lloyd and Commissioners from the ERC greeted the teams.
Forty-eight teams from each of the counties competed in the tournament that commenced on November 17.
Given the success and interest of players, the ERC is expected to host a bigger event in 2025.
Through this initiative, the ERC aimed to build lasting connections among participants, promote mutual respect, and strengthen community ties across Guyana.
Prize Summary:
Winner ($500,000): Mahdia (Movements Family)
Runner-Up ($250,000): Lil Rams
Losing Semi-finalist One ($100,000): The Guards
Losing Semi-finalist Two ($100,000): CJIA Warriors
Most Valuable Player ($100,000): Riyad Latif
Most Runs ($60,000): Ershaad Ali
Most Wickets ($60,000): Ganesh Surijpaul
Player-of-the-Final ($60,000):Ricardo Adams
Summary of Finals
Semi-Final One: Lil Rams 122-3 from 10 overs (Shamar Apple 40, Jonathan Van Lange 20, Kemol Savory 19; Mark Jeffers 1-21, Ronaldo Alimohamed 1-29) v The Guards 66-7 from 9.4 overs (Christopher Barnwell 27, Sheldon Alexander 15, Shemroy Barrington 13; Ganesh Surijpaul 3-6, Marlon Boele 3-12)
Semi-Final Two: CJIA Warriors 90-6 from 10 overs (Shakiel Wong 28, Alvin Ramdeholl 13, Noel Eveyln 12; Raydon Austin 2-4, Suresh Dhani 2-9) v Mahdia 91-0 from 5.2 overs (Ershaad Ali 59*, Ricardo Adams 28*)
FINAL: Lil Rams 94-8 from 10 overs (Kemol Savory 33, Riyad Latif 23, Thaddeus Lovell 14; Floy Joseph 3-24, Neiland Cadogan 2-23, Carlos LaRose 1-9) v Mahdia 100-0 from 6.5 overs (Ricardo Adams 44*, Ershaad Ali 41*)
