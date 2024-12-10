Jalade Trim tallies 16 goals as GDF dominate in Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup

Kaieteur Sports – The second week of the Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup 2024 brought another round of thrilling matches at the Parade Ground, with teams showcasing their determination and skill in pursuit of victory.

Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Group A, opened the day with a commanding 14-0 win against the Bartica Football Association. Sandra Johnson and Niomie Williams each scored two (2) goals, while Glendy Lewis added another brace. However, it was Jalade Trim who stole the show with an incredible eight (8) goals.

In a tightly contested match, GDF Group B edged Guyana Police Force Group A 1-0, with Abioce Heywood scoring the decisive goal.

Fruta Conquerors FC secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Bartica Football Association, courtesy of a strike by Rayanna Harris.

The Junior Lady Jags delivered an emphatic 5-0 win over Santos FC, driven by a hat-trick from Marissa Foster, with Leandra Henrito and Whitney King each contributing a goal.

GDF Group A returned to the pitch later in the day to face Herstelling Raiders FC, securing another dominant 11-0 victory.

Glendy Lewis netted three (3) goals, Niomie Williams added two (2), and Sandra Johnson scored once. Jalade Trim contributed four (4) goals to the tally and forced an own goal.

Jalade Trim continues to dominate the tournament, emerging as the top scorer with a remarkable 16 goals over two weeks.

After scoring four goals in the first week, the young talent further showcased her incredible talent this past weekend with eight (8) goals in one match and four (4) more later in the same day. Her exceptional performance has not only led GDF Group A to back-to-back victories but has also set her apart as one of the tournament’s most impactful players.

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) celebrates the outstanding talent displayed

throughout the tournament and looks forward to more exhilarating action in the coming weeks.