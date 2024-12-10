Eagles, Ravens secure wins to start One Guyana Premier B/Ball League

– Colts and Pacesetters also book wins

Kaieteur Sports – The One Guyana Premier Basketball League bounced over the weekend at the National Gymnasium, showcasing exciting matchups and setting the stage for an intense battle for supremacy among 22 basketball clubs from across the country.

Sponsored by the Government of Guyana, the league runs until April 25, with the championship team set to take home $1M.

Friday’s opening game saw the Ravens defeating Mambas with a commanding 25-point victory, securing a 75-50 win. Leading the charge for the Ravens was Nikkoloi Smith, who netted a team-high 15 points.

The Mambas found some resistance in Jared Sears, who dropped a game-high 20 points, but his efforts were not enough to close the gap as the Ravens’ balanced offence proved too much to handle.

Game two on Saturday featured the Eagles taking on the University of Guyana Trojans. In a fast-paced showdown, the Eagles soared to an 82-70 win, led by a brilliant 22-point performance from Travis Belgrave.

Zion Gray also chipped in with 21 points, showcasing his scoring prowess and reaffirming his reputation as one of Guyana’s hottest hands in basketball.

Despite the loss, UG Trojans put up a valiant effort with Kadeem Peterkin leading the charge, scoring 17 points.

Jushawn Baley and Jether Harris added 12 and 11 points, respectively, but the Trojans ultimately couldn’t match the Eagles’ firepower.

Sunday evening’s marquee matchup saw the Colts squeeze past the Nets in a thrilling 80-77 victory. The Colts were without star player Shelroy Thomas, who remains side-lined with an injury, but Domitri Rankin and Quacy Smartt stepped up, scoring 18 and 17 points, respectively, to guide their team to a narrow win.

The Nets put up a fight, with Dennis Niles also scoring 18 points, but their late surge fell just short as the Colts held on to secure the victory.

The league will continue on Wednesday, with Black Caimans taking on Guardians at 7:00 pm, followed by Kobras battling the Masters at 9:00 pm.

Meanwhile, the opening ceremony featured a special address by Patrick Haynes, President of the Central American and Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CONCENCABA). Haynes highlighted the league’s significance, not just for Guyana but for the Caribbean region.

“This moment marks a historic milestone, not just for basketball in Guyana but for the Caribbean as a whole, as we celebrate the unifying power of sport,” Haynes said. “This league embodies the vision of One Guyana, fostering inclusivity, resilience, and collaboration. It is a reflection of what can be achieved when we come together with purpose and passion.”

Haynes also emphasized the role of players as ambassadors of the game and urged fans to support the league wholeheartedly, noting that their energy fuels the growth of basketball in the region.

As the One Guyana Premier League continues, teams will look to build momentum in pursuit of the coveted $1M prize and the title of Guyana’s top basketball club. With the level of competition already on display, fans can expect edge-of-the-seat action throughout the season.