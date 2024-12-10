Delroy Tyrrell turns in Record-Breaking Performances at Cortland Snow Flurries Invite

Kaieteur Sports – Despite being sidelined by the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) from representing his home country at the World Aquatics Swimming Championships in Hungray, Budapest from December 10-15, Delroy Tyrrell continues to make waves in the collegiate swimming arena. The junior standout from SUNY Oneonta has been nothing short of sensational this fall season, earning the title of Swimmer of the Week not once, but twice.

Tyrrell capped off a stellar fall campaign with a record-breaking performance at the two-day Cortland Snow Flurries Invitational, showcasing his undeniable talent and solidifying his status as a force in the pool. Competing against some of the best in the region, Tyrrell produced jaw-dropping results, notably finishing second all-time in the 100-yard backstroke and third all-time in the 200-yard backstroke. His dominance is an emphatic declaration that GASA’s decision to bench him was a mistake.

The Oneonta men’s swimming and diving team put on a captivating display at the invite, finishing second overall with 1,013 points while Cortland claimed the top spot with 1,423. The competition began with Tyrrell and his teammates taking second in the 200-yard medley relay, clocking in at 1:37.75, setting the stage for what would become a remarkable weekend.

As the event progressed, Tyrrell’s prowess shone through in individual events, starting with a strong second-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle at 22.10. His efforts, complemented by performances from fellow Red Dragons, kept Oneonta competitive throughout the first day.

However, it was the second day that truly belonged to Tyrrell. In an exhilarating display of skill, he shattered two pool records. First, he claimed victory in the 100-yard backstroke, setting a new Cortland pool record with a blistering time of 51.30. Not to be outdone, he followed up with another record-breaking swim in the 200-yard backstroke, finishing with a time of 1:54.93, further imprinting his name in the Oneonta record books.

The Red Dragons also showcased their collective talent, with junior Nicky Byrd earning a notable fourth-place finish in the 400-yard IM, and senior James Llewellyn clinching victory in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:49.57. Tyrrell capped his day with a strong performance in the 200-yard freestyle relay, where Oneonta finished second.

Despite the disappointment of not representing Guyana on the world stage, Tyrrell’s achievements at SUNY Oneonta are a testament to his dedication and relentless drive. As the Red Dragons prepare for their next meet against Cortland on January 24, there’s no doubt that Delroy Tyrrell will continue to be a powerhouse in the pool, reinforcing his tremendous talent.