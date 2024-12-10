Champions crowned in Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Badminton Tournament

Latest update December 10th, 2024 1:00 AM
Dec 10, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Finals of the Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Badminton Tournament was held on Sunday evening at the National Gymnasium and several champions were crowned in the various categories.
There were many notable improvements especially among the juniors and this was commendable as announced by the Guyana Badminton Association.
On Saturday the quarter finals and semi-finals were held and the following matches were played:
The results of Day Two are as follows:
Quarter and Semi-Finals – Day 2 Matches – Saturday, December 7th, 2024
Women’s Singles QF – Michelle Astwood vs. Nevaeh Eastman 23-21, 20-22, 21-17
Men’s Singles R16 – Avinash Odit vs. Egan Bulkan 21-8, 20-22, 21-11
Men’s Singles R16 – Tyrese Jeffrey vs. Haresh Persaud 21-14, 21-11
Under 17 Boys Doubles QF – Nikolas Pollard/Avinash Ramnarine vs. Keon Gonsalves/Nathan Mohanlall 21-6, 21-7
Men’s Singles QF – Nkosi Beaton vs. Frank Waddell 21-14, 22-20
Men’s Singles QF – Akili Haynes vs. Omkar Persaud 21-9, 21-9
Under 17 Boy’s Doubles QF – Ronit Gulchand/Christopher Jordan vs. Mohamed Farouk/Amaan Khan 21-9, 21-15
Under 19 Girls Doubles SF – Nevaeh Eastman/Malia Haley vs. Harshini Muralidharan/Ashley forde 21-17, 21-15
Men’s Singles QF – Avinash Odit vs. Wenyuan Chen 21-23, 21-14, 21-14
Men’s Singles QF – Tyrese Jeffrey vs. Ruel Rambiriche 21-13, 21-13
Women’s Singles QF – Mishka Beharry vs. Michelle Astwood 21-11, 21-9
Under 19 Mixed Doubles QF – Vishal Gopaul/Menikshi Jaikissoon vs. Keon Gonsalves/Ashley Forde 21-7, 21-3
Under 19 Boys Doubles R16 – Haresh Persaud/Mohamed Farouk vs. Kunal Alert/Alok Matadial 22-20, 21-8
Under 17 Boys Doubles QF – Ruel Rambiriche/Gabriel Felix vs. Micaiah Mclean/Antoine Ramand 21-13, 21-7
Under 19 Boys Doubles QF – Frank Waddell/Joanathan Debidin vs. Egan Bulkan/Ethan Bulkan 21-9, 21-9
Under 19 Boys Doubles – Percival Chester/Ronit Gulchand vs. Nikolas Pollard/Avinash Ramnarine 22-20, 21-9
Women’s Singles SF – Priyanna Ramdhani vs. Asiyah Eastman 21-11, 21-6
Women’s Singles SF – Mishka Beharry vs. Menikshi Jaikisson 21-10, 21-15
Under 19 Boys Doubles QF – Vishal Gopaul/Ruel Rambirche vs. Yonneil Benjamin/Christopher Jordan 21-7, 21-12
Men’s Singles SF- Akili Haynes vs. Avinash Odit 21-12, 21-18
Under 17 Mixed Doubles QF – Nikolas Pollard/Harshini Muralidharan vs. Joel Rambiriche/Anjanyesa Godette 21-15, 21-13
Under 17 Mixed Doubles QF – Ronit Gulchand/Menikshi Jaikisson vs. Nevaeh Eastman/Avinash Ramnarine 21-7, 21-13
Under 19 Boys Doubles QF – Gabriel Felix/Jonathan Robinson vs. Haresh Persaud/Mohamed Farouk 21-6, 21-12
Men’s Singles SF- Tyrese Jeffrey vs. Nkosi Beaton 21-17, 21-19
Under 17 Mixed Doubles SF – Gabriel Felix/Mishka Beharry vs. Nikolas Pollard/Harshini Muralidharan 21-7, 21-18
Under 17 Mixed Doubles SF – Ruel Rambiriche/Gabrielle Felix vs. Ronit Gulchand/Menikshi Jaikisson 21-16, 21-14
Under 19 Mixed Doubles SF – Frank Waddell/Mishka Beharry vs. Haresh Persaud/Malia Haley 21-10, 21-10
Under 19 Mixed Doubles SF – Joanathan Debidin/Leshaunte Berkley vs. Vishal Gopaul/Menikshi Jaikissoon 21-18, 21-16
Under 17 Boys Doubles SF – Egan Bulkan/Ethan Bulkan vs. Nikolas Pollard/Avinash Ramnarine 11-21, 21-19, 25-23
Under19 Boys Doubles SF – Frank Waddell/Joanathan Debidin vs. Gabriel Felix/Jonathan Robinson 21-5, 21-12
Under 19 Boys Doubles SF – Vishal Gopaul/Ruel Rambirche vs.Percival Chester/Ronit Gulchand 21-4, 21-6
Finals – Day 3 Matches – Sunday, December 8th, 2024
Under 19 Mixed Doubles Finals – Frank Waddell/Mishka Beharry vs. Joanathan Debidin vs. Leshaunte Berkley 21-16, 20-22, 21-18
Under 17 Girls Doubles Finals – Menikshi Jaikisson/Gabrielle Felix vs. Nevaeh Eastman/Malia Haley 21-7, 21-14
Under 15 Boys Doubles Finals – Egan Bulkan/Ethan Bulkan vs. Mohamed Farouk/Joel Rambirche 21-10, 21-10
Under 17 Boys Doubles SF – Ruel Rambiriche/Gabriel Felix vs. Christopher Jordan/Ronit Gulchand 21-11, 14-21, 21-18
Under 13 Mixed Doubles Finals – Joel Rambirche/Anjaneysa Godette vs. Christopher Harrison/Anyha Hassan 21-2, 21-2
Under 17 Mixed Doubles Finals – Gabriel Felix/Mishka Beharry vs. Ruel Rambriche/Gabrielle Felix 21-16, 21-19
Men’s Singles Finals – Akili Haynes vs. Tyrese Jeffrey 25-23, 21-9
Under 19 Boys Doubles Finals – Frank Waddell/Joanathan Debidin vs. Ruel Rambirche/Vishal Gopaul 21-14, 21-17
Under 19 Girls Doubles Finals – Mishka Behary/Leshaunte Berkley vs. Neveah Eastman/Malia Haley 21-5, 21-16
Women’s Singles Finals – Priyanna Ramdhani vs. Mishka Beharry 21-12, 21-7
Under 17 Boys Doubles Finals – Ruel Rambiriche/Gabriel Felix vs. Egan Bulkan/Ethan Bulkan 21-12,21-14
The Winners of the categories are:
UNDER 13 – MIXED DOUBLES
2nd Christopher Harrison & Anyha Hassan
1st Joel Rambirche & Anjaneysa Godette
UNDER 15 – BOY’S DOUBLES
3RD Nathan Mohalall & Anand Persaud
2nd Mohamed Farouk & Joel Rambiriche
1st Ehan Bulkan & Ethan Bulkan
UNDER 17 – BOY’S DOUBLES
3RD Nikolas Pollard & Avinash Ramnarine
3rd Christopher Jordan & Ronit Gulchand
2nd Egan Bulkan & Ethan Bulkan
1st Ruel Rambiriche & Gabriel Felix
UNDER 17 – GIRL’S DOUBLES
2nd Nevaeh Eastman & Malia Haley
1st Menikshi Jaikisson & Gabrielle Felix
UNDER 17 – MIXED DOUBLES
3RD Nikolas Pollard & Harshini Muralidharan
3rd Ronit Gulchand & Menikshi Jaikissoon
2nd Ruel Rambiriche & Gabrielle Felix
1st Gabriel Felix & Mishka Beharry
UNDER 19 – BOY’S DOUBLES
3rd Gabriel Felix & Jonathan Robinson
3rd Percival Chester & Ronit Gulchand
2nd Vishal Gopaul & Ruel Rambiriche
1st Frank Waddell & Joanathan Debidin
UNDER 19 – GIRL’S DOUBLES
3rd Ashley Forde & Harshini Muralidharan
2nd Nevaeh Eastman & Malia Haley
1st Mishak Beharry & Leshaunte Berkley
UNDER 19 – MIXED DOUBLES
3rd Vishal Gopaul & Menikshi Jaikisson
3rd Haresh Persaud & Malia Haley
2nd Joanathan Debidin & Leshaunte Berkley
1st Frank Waddell & Mishka Beharry
WOMEN’S SINGLES
3rd Asiyah Eatsman
3rd Menikshi Jaikisson
2nd Mishka Beharry
1st Priyanna Ramdhani
MEN SINGLES
3rd Nkosi Beaton
3rd Avinash Odit
2nd Tyrese Jeffrey
1st Akili Haynes
The Presentation followed the finals and the medals and cash prizes were presented by Mr. Kareem Munroe of Massy Distribution (Blue Water), Mrs. Ayanna Watson of SOL Guyana and Mr. Chet Bowling of Amaila Car Rentals.
Dec 10, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The Finals of the Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Badminton Tournament was held on Sunday evening at the National Gymnasium and several champions were crowned in the various...
Dec 10, 2024
Dec 10, 2024
Dec 10, 2024
Dec 10, 2024
Dec 10, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- It must be exhausting to live inside Bharrat Jagdeo’s head. The man wakes up every morning... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The election of a new Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS),... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]