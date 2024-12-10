Champions crowned in Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Badminton Tournament

Kaieteur Sports – The Finals of the Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Badminton Tournament was held on Sunday evening at the National Gymnasium and several champions were crowned in the various categories.

There were many notable improvements especially among the juniors and this was commendable as announced by the Guyana Badminton Association.

On Saturday the quarter finals and semi-finals were held and the following matches were played:

The results of Day Two are as follows:

Quarter and Semi-Finals – Day 2 Matches – Saturday, December 7th, 2024

Women’s Singles QF – Michelle Astwood vs. Nevaeh Eastman 23-21, 20-22, 21-17

Men’s Singles R16 – Avinash Odit vs. Egan Bulkan 21-8, 20-22, 21-11

Men’s Singles R16 – Tyrese Jeffrey vs. Haresh Persaud 21-14, 21-11

Under 17 Boys Doubles QF – Nikolas Pollard/Avinash Ramnarine vs. Keon Gonsalves/Nathan Mohanlall 21-6, 21-7

Men’s Singles QF – Nkosi Beaton vs. Frank Waddell 21-14, 22-20

Men’s Singles QF – Akili Haynes vs. Omkar Persaud 21-9, 21-9

Under 17 Boy’s Doubles QF – Ronit Gulchand/Christopher Jordan vs. Mohamed Farouk/Amaan Khan 21-9, 21-15

Under 19 Girls Doubles SF – Nevaeh Eastman/Malia Haley vs. Harshini Muralidharan/Ashley forde 21-17, 21-15

Men’s Singles QF – Avinash Odit vs. Wenyuan Chen 21-23, 21-14, 21-14

Men’s Singles QF – Tyrese Jeffrey vs. Ruel Rambiriche 21-13, 21-13

Women’s Singles QF – Mishka Beharry vs. Michelle Astwood 21-11, 21-9

Under 19 Mixed Doubles QF – Vishal Gopaul/Menikshi Jaikissoon vs. Keon Gonsalves/Ashley Forde 21-7, 21-3

Under 19 Boys Doubles R16 – Haresh Persaud/Mohamed Farouk vs. Kunal Alert/Alok Matadial 22-20, 21-8

Under 17 Boys Doubles QF – Ruel Rambiriche/Gabriel Felix vs. Micaiah Mclean/Antoine Ramand 21-13, 21-7

Under 19 Boys Doubles QF – Frank Waddell/Joanathan Debidin vs. Egan Bulkan/Ethan Bulkan 21-9, 21-9

Under 19 Boys Doubles – Percival Chester/Ronit Gulchand vs. Nikolas Pollard/Avinash Ramnarine 22-20, 21-9

Women’s Singles SF – Priyanna Ramdhani vs. Asiyah Eastman 21-11, 21-6

Women’s Singles SF – Mishka Beharry vs. Menikshi Jaikisson 21-10, 21-15

Under 19 Boys Doubles QF – Vishal Gopaul/Ruel Rambirche vs. Yonneil Benjamin/Christopher Jordan 21-7, 21-12

Men’s Singles SF- Akili Haynes vs. Avinash Odit 21-12, 21-18

Under 17 Mixed Doubles QF – Nikolas Pollard/Harshini Muralidharan vs. Joel Rambiriche/Anjanyesa Godette 21-15, 21-13

Under 17 Mixed Doubles QF – Ronit Gulchand/Menikshi Jaikisson vs. Nevaeh Eastman/Avinash Ramnarine 21-7, 21-13

Under 19 Boys Doubles QF – Gabriel Felix/Jonathan Robinson vs. Haresh Persaud/Mohamed Farouk 21-6, 21-12

Men’s Singles SF- Tyrese Jeffrey vs. Nkosi Beaton 21-17, 21-19

Under 17 Mixed Doubles SF – Gabriel Felix/Mishka Beharry vs. Nikolas Pollard/Harshini Muralidharan 21-7, 21-18

Under 17 Mixed Doubles SF – Ruel Rambiriche/Gabrielle Felix vs. Ronit Gulchand/Menikshi Jaikisson 21-16, 21-14

Under 19 Mixed Doubles SF – Frank Waddell/Mishka Beharry vs. Haresh Persaud/Malia Haley 21-10, 21-10

Under 19 Mixed Doubles SF – Joanathan Debidin/Leshaunte Berkley vs. Vishal Gopaul/Menikshi Jaikissoon 21-18, 21-16

Under 17 Boys Doubles SF – Egan Bulkan/Ethan Bulkan vs. Nikolas Pollard/Avinash Ramnarine 11-21, 21-19, 25-23

Under19 Boys Doubles SF – Frank Waddell/Joanathan Debidin vs. Gabriel Felix/Jonathan Robinson 21-5, 21-12

Under 19 Boys Doubles SF – Vishal Gopaul/Ruel Rambirche vs.Percival Chester/Ronit Gulchand 21-4, 21-6

Finals – Day 3 Matches – Sunday, December 8th, 2024

Under 19 Mixed Doubles Finals – Frank Waddell/Mishka Beharry vs. Joanathan Debidin vs. Leshaunte Berkley 21-16, 20-22, 21-18

Under 17 Girls Doubles Finals – Menikshi Jaikisson/Gabrielle Felix vs. Nevaeh Eastman/Malia Haley 21-7, 21-14

Under 15 Boys Doubles Finals – Egan Bulkan/Ethan Bulkan vs. Mohamed Farouk/Joel Rambirche 21-10, 21-10

Under 17 Boys Doubles SF – Ruel Rambiriche/Gabriel Felix vs. Christopher Jordan/Ronit Gulchand 21-11, 14-21, 21-18

Under 13 Mixed Doubles Finals – Joel Rambirche/Anjaneysa Godette vs. Christopher Harrison/Anyha Hassan 21-2, 21-2

Under 17 Mixed Doubles Finals – Gabriel Felix/Mishka Beharry vs. Ruel Rambriche/Gabrielle Felix 21-16, 21-19

Men’s Singles Finals – Akili Haynes vs. Tyrese Jeffrey 25-23, 21-9

Under 19 Boys Doubles Finals – Frank Waddell/Joanathan Debidin vs. Ruel Rambirche/Vishal Gopaul 21-14, 21-17

Under 19 Girls Doubles Finals – Mishka Behary/Leshaunte Berkley vs. Neveah Eastman/Malia Haley 21-5, 21-16

Women’s Singles Finals – Priyanna Ramdhani vs. Mishka Beharry 21-12, 21-7

Under 17 Boys Doubles Finals – Ruel Rambiriche/Gabriel Felix vs. Egan Bulkan/Ethan Bulkan 21-12,21-14

The Winners of the categories are:

UNDER 13 – MIXED DOUBLES

2nd Christopher Harrison & Anyha Hassan

1st Joel Rambirche & Anjaneysa Godette

UNDER 15 – BOY’S DOUBLES

3RD Nathan Mohalall & Anand Persaud

2nd Mohamed Farouk & Joel Rambiriche

1st Ehan Bulkan & Ethan Bulkan

UNDER 17 – BOY’S DOUBLES

3RD Nikolas Pollard & Avinash Ramnarine

3rd Christopher Jordan & Ronit Gulchand

2nd Egan Bulkan & Ethan Bulkan

1st Ruel Rambiriche & Gabriel Felix

UNDER 17 – GIRL’S DOUBLES

2nd Nevaeh Eastman & Malia Haley

1st Menikshi Jaikisson & Gabrielle Felix

UNDER 17 – MIXED DOUBLES

3RD Nikolas Pollard & Harshini Muralidharan

3rd Ronit Gulchand & Menikshi Jaikissoon

2nd Ruel Rambiriche & Gabrielle Felix

1st Gabriel Felix & Mishka Beharry

UNDER 19 – BOY’S DOUBLES

3rd Gabriel Felix & Jonathan Robinson

3rd Percival Chester & Ronit Gulchand

2nd Vishal Gopaul & Ruel Rambiriche

1st Frank Waddell & Joanathan Debidin

UNDER 19 – GIRL’S DOUBLES

3rd Ashley Forde & Harshini Muralidharan

2nd Nevaeh Eastman & Malia Haley

1st Mishak Beharry & Leshaunte Berkley

UNDER 19 – MIXED DOUBLES

3rd Vishal Gopaul & Menikshi Jaikisson

3rd Haresh Persaud & Malia Haley

2nd Joanathan Debidin & Leshaunte Berkley

1st Frank Waddell & Mishka Beharry

WOMEN’S SINGLES

3rd Asiyah Eatsman

3rd Menikshi Jaikisson

2nd Mishka Beharry

1st Priyanna Ramdhani

MEN SINGLES

3rd Nkosi Beaton

3rd Avinash Odit

2nd Tyrese Jeffrey

1st Akili Haynes

The Presentation followed the finals and the medals and cash prizes were presented by Mr. Kareem Munroe of Massy Distribution (Blue Water), Mrs. Ayanna Watson of SOL Guyana and Mr. Chet Bowling of Amaila Car Rentals.