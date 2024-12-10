Ballers Empire takes inaugural Rockstone Street Classic Football championship

Kaieteur Sports – Ballerz Empire was crowned the inaugural Rockstone Street Classic West Demerara Champion, defeating Jetty Gunners 3-1 in the final on Friday evening at the Pouderoyen Tarmac, West Demerara.

Kevin Padmore, Jaleei Alcindor, and Ackeem Pompey found the back of the net in the 10th, 35th, and 39th minutes, respectively. For the loser, Tefon Fraser scored in the 37th minute.

Ballerz Empire, for their efforts, collected $200,000 and the championship trophy. On the other hand, Jetty Gunners pocketed $100,000 and the second place trophy.

In the third-place playoff, Team Family dispatched the Pouderoyen Brothers 3-1. Teon Jones bagged a brace in the 20th and 40th minutes while Devon Padmore scored in the ninth minute. On target in the loss was Emmanuel Thomas in the 11th minute.

With the win, Team Family collected $75,000 and the third place trophy. For the loser, they received $50,000 and the fourth place trophy.

Meanwhile, in the earlier semifinal segment, Ballerz Empire edged Family 1-0 in the first fixture of the section. Seon Alfred recorded the only conversion of the period in the 32nd minute.

In the second semifinal fixture, Jetty Gunners bested Pouderoyen 2-0. Stephon Jupiter tallied a brace in extra time in the 41st and 42nd minutes.

Tournament coordinator Esan Griffith said, “It was an exciting conclusion to a wonderful tournament. This is just the beginning; we intend to stage events in other areas to give everyone the opportunity to be a part of this emerging project. We had an incident-free event, which is very important in establishing a new tournament, and we are thankful to the players and fans that supported the initiative, and we can only grow and improve with each edition. We will take the momentum of the West Demerara leg into the other areas that are slated to commence in 2025.”