Terrence Ali National Open Championship commences December 13

Dec 09, 2024 Sports

The Terrence Ali National Open faced postponements initially from December 2023 to January 2024 due to issues with two of the top gyms. (Sean Devers Photo) 

Kaieteur Sports – This Friday, December 13th, the Andrew “Six Head” Lewis Gym in Albouystown comes alive with the annual Terrence Ali National Open Championship from 17:00hrs. The event will also mark the end of the Guyana Boxing Association’s (GBA) 2024 season.

GBA President Steve Ninvalle said, “The Terrence Ali National Open Championship is the most prominent local event on our calendar of activities and fittingly brings to a conclusion a very successful and fruitful year for the discipline. Traditionally the championship has served as that bridge or conduit between the realms of amateur and professional, and while the advancement of the amateur game, both on the local and international circuit, has evolved in every facet, the importance of the event has duly followed suit.”

GBA President Steve Ninvalle

He added, “This tournament is an exhibition of Guyana’s best and offers a glimpse into our present and immediate future in the amateur segment or possible professional ranks. Household names are established at this juncture, but more important from a developmental perspective, it is an exhibition in the association’s structural and refinement process of the pugilists respective skills given the pathway they would have undertaken from the nursery, novices, and intermediate stages. This is a pathway that has been established and built upon given its importance in the overall development of the pugilists, and we aim to strengthen this procedure to ensure that all fighters are properly equipped with the necessary tools so that they are prepared for the international rigours of an amateur career or the professional realm.

The event, which ends at the same location on December 15th, will have its weigh-in and medical evaluation exercise on Thursday, December 12th, under the supervision of qualified experts.

A number of prominent gyms have confirmed their participation, including the Guyana Police Force, the Guyana Defence Force, the Forgotten Youth Foundation, Pace and Power, New Amsterdam Academy, Rose Hall, Vergenoegen, and Republicans.

