GCB clarifies Dec. 6 proposed CWI members meeting

Dec 09, 2024 Sports

GCB Logo…only two amendments were on the agenda

Kaieteur Sports – We were quite flummoxed to read the verbose response from Cricket West Indies (CWI) on the subject of governance changes being promoted by CWI.

The two (2) proposed amendments that were to be tabled by CWI at the aborted meeting of December 06, 2024, were: 1. to increase the term in office of the President and the Vice President from two (2) years to three (3) years with a further amendment that they can serve for three (3) consecutive terms.

  1. Introduction of a new article within the CWI constitution that a nomination cannot be withdrawn save by a notice in writing by the nominee himself/herself.

We maintain our stated position that the proposed amendments are self-serving and cannot and will not change the many issues affecting West Indies cricket both administratively and on the field of play.

Verily we are convinced and have proposed the introduction of a rotating president and a long term cricket development plan as a positive and sustainable solution to the debilitations within the administration of Cricket West Indies. (GCB Release)

GCB clarifies Dec. 6 proposed CWI members meeting

Dec 09, 2024

