First Subsea equipment for Exxon’s fifth project installed

Kaieteur News- TechnipFMC has installed the first Subsea 2.0® equipment in the waters of Guyana as part of ExxonMobil Guyana Limited’s fifth project (Uaru Development) in the prolific Stabroek Block.

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energies industry; delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

In a recent announcement the company said, “It’s another magic moment for…TeamTechnipFMC – the installation of the first Subsea 2.0® equipment in the waters of Guyana.”

This marks a significant step in the project, with tubing head successfully locked into position using a Schilling UHD-II remotely operated vehicle (ROV). The first Subsea 2.0® tree for the project is expected to be installed in the coming months.

Subsea 2.0® is TechnipFMC’s configure-to-order subsea production system platform that uses pre-engineered components to streamline manufacturing and accelerate project delivery.

The contract was awarded to Technip back in 2023. The company had disclosed that the contract is between US$500 million and US$1 billion.

Guyana’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) granted the Environmental Permit for ExxonMobil’s fifth project at the Uaru field in the Stabroek Block last year. The Uaru project is expected to cost US$12.7 billion and produce about 250,000 barrels of oil per day after coming on stream in 2026.

TechnipFMC had explained that they will provide project management, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver the overall subsea production system. Also, the contract covers 44 subsea trees and associated tooling, as well as 12 manifolds and associated controls and tie-in equipment.

