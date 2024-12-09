20 families now homeowners under Lethem Housing Support Programme

Kaieteur News- Twenty individuals from Lethem received their homes at Culvert City and Tract CHPA (Poke Bridge) Housing Schemes in Region Nine, as part of the Lethem Housing Support Programme. Five houses were handed over at Culvert and 15 at Tract CHPA.

Each house spans about 550 square feet and consists of two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, and a sanitary facility.

Several beneficiaries conveyed their relief and appreciation towards the government for fulfilling their life-long dreams of owning a home.

Joy Atkinson has always longed for a house for her family, and now her dreams of owning a home have come true.

“I am renting and that is expensive so I am happy to finally get a home. I have one son. This is for him,” she happily expressed.

For Milton Griffith, this housing project has provided a spacious and secure home for his family of three.

Griffith added, “This is a start for my family. This is good for somebody who is always trying hard. I am happy for this house. We rented many houses. We used to move a lot.”

Mother of one, Julissa Philips was overjoyed and speechless when she received the call to obtain her keys for her new home.

She noted, “I can’t explain it. It is so wonderful to call a place like this-a home. This [house] brings more stability to me. I am so happy. Everybody is happy for me.”

Vernie Alfred stated, “I am grateful for this. I am happy to be given the opportunity to obtain this loan through the government and to have my house as early as possible.”

During the handing-over ceremony on Friday, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal highlighted that six persons were contracted to build 100 of these homes in the region, under this project.

Forty-nine of these houses have been handed over so far, through this project.

Moreover, 39 out of the 51 houses are scheduled to be completed by this month, with the remaining set scheduled for completion next year.

“We are pleased about the progress. And, upon completion of the 100 houses, we will re-engage those contractors who will become available, for another round,” he highlighted.

As part of this programme, the government is providing 600 individuals with $1 million each to help with the construction cost while the remaining $2 million is financed by commercial banks.

This housing initiative represents yet another by the government of ensuring all Guyanese citizens have access to a sustainable home.

