Windies coach Sammy eyes clean, all-round performances in ODI series against Bangladesh

SportsMax – West Indies Head coach Darren Sammy exudes optimism and focus as his troops take aim at a possible sweep of their three-match ODI series against Bangladesh at Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis.

The series, which bowls off today, offers the Caribbean side—coming off a 2-1 series win over England—a chance to once again assert dominance on home soil while continuing to build a cohesive unit.

With a largely consistent squad bolstered by a few new faces, Sammy emphasized the importance of disciplined, all-round performances to secure victory against a Bangladesh team he is not taking lightly.

“For any home series, the outlook is always to win. We understand the opposition we’re up against—a team we cannot take for granted. But for me, the focus is always on what we can do to be successful. So I’m just looking for us to go out there and put in some really good performances that result in victories,” Sammy said in a pre-series interview.

Sammy’s confidence stems from what he believes is the balance in his squad, which features both in-form players and fresh talents ready to make their mark.

In fact, the nucleus of the team remains intact from previous campaigns, with an emphasis on maintaining the winning mentality they’ve exhibited at home in recent times.

“What I’ve always stressed to the guys is that the way you prepare, the way you go out and play—what you put in is what you get out. So we shall respect the opposition. However, we are not here to compete; we are here to win cricket games, especially on our home soil. So that’s the mentality we’ve shown at home over the last year, and we’re looking to continue that,” he added.

Though ranked as underdogs by some, Sammy believes Bangladesh’s position is one the West Indies know well themselves—a team playing with nothing to lose.

He also alluded to the fact that the visitors, led by head coach Phil Simmons, a former West Indies coach familiar with Caribbean conditions, pose a tactical and competitive challenge.

“Phil is experienced and has a knack for getting teams to be very competitive against us, and we respect that, but again, it’s all about execution. If we focus on ourselves and perform well, we will give ourselves a chance to win the series,” Sammy noted.

Injuries to customary fast bowlers Matthew Forde and Shamar Joseph have opened opportunities for Jamaican seamer Marquino Mindley and his Barbadian counterpart Jediah Blades, two players who impressed in the CG United Super50 tournament.

Mindley, a consistent performer across all phases of the game, took most wickets in the recently concluded tournament and is seen as a valuable addition to the bowling attack.

Meanwhile, Blades, a promising left-arm seamer, brings a variety that Sammy pointed out that he has long sought for the team, as he continues to build for the future with hopes to maintain a competitive edge.

“Mindley has shown consistency and adaptability, qualities we value. Blades is an (West Indies) Academy product, and it’s great to see his growth. You’ve heard me crying out for a left-arm seam bowler in our line-up, and he brings that variety,” Sammy said.

“So hopefully he’ll come and do well. We have a fast bowling coach, James Franklin here, another left arm seamer, so hopefully, in that short space of time he could impart some knowledge, and if he [Blades] does get an opportunity, he could come in and have an impact for us because he has all the potentials of being an asset for us in the future,” he noted.

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (Captain), Brandon King (Vice-Captain), Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Marquino Mindley, Justin Greaves, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Jediah Blades, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.

(Windies coach Sammy eyes clean, all-round performances in ODI series against Bangladesh)

(Windies coach Sammy)