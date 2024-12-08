Latest update December 8th, 2024 4:55 AM

Thieves break into WBD rice mill twice in weeks, escape with cash and court documents

Dec 08, 2024 News

-Suspects released on station bail

Kaieteur News- Thieves have broken into the rice mill of 66-year-old Jeetlall Ramraj, at Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara (WBD), twice in 14 days, carting off with large sums of cash and court documents.

The most recent break-in occurred early Friday morning.  Ramraj fears that the thieves could strike again after ranks at the La Grange Police Station, released the prime suspects (two individuals) on $50,000 bail each.

Ramraj believes that the theft of his money and destruction of his property to gain access to his safe is an inside job and might even involve persons (relatives) who were formerly close to him.

“They break the locks of the doors and the safe,” he told Kaieteur News as he noted that at the time of the first break-in, the thieves thought that they had the keys for the safe but they were unaware he had changed the locks. “So, they broke it,” he disclosed.

Asked why he believes that some of his relatives may be involved, Ramraj said “they took documents too, court documents,” while explaining that there is an ongoing dispute over his property.

The rice farmer alleged too that after the recent theft, he was able to trace foot tracks from the crime scene towards the suspects’ home. He claimed too that he even provided evidence to the police at the La Grange Police Station while filing a report.

No one was arrested for the first break-in but police did arrest two persons following the second break-in but quickly released them on station bail.

Ramraj believes that he might not receive any justice, because the police seem to “believe the suspects more than him”.

He claimed that there have been ongoing issues between him and the suspects.

“They have filed a police report against me in the past because they have a rice field next to me,” Ramraj told Kaieteur News.

“One of them alleged that I had threatened him with a gun and another allegation is that I threatened to run them over with my tractor while they were working in their field but all of the allegations are false,” Ramraj told Kaieteur News while alleging that the situation stemmed from the ongoing property dispute.

