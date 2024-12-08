Ninvalle attends IBA Congress

Kaieteur Sports- President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle, attended the recent International Boxing Association (IBA) Congress held in Dubai.

Over the years Ninvalle has attended several of these Congresses and has developed an excellent working relationship with many of the major players in the organization which has seen a number of development programmes and assistance being afforded to the Caribbean Region.

Ninvalle briefly indicated that IBA President Umar Kremlev has pledged to have more development programmes for the sport worldwide come next year, 2025, even in the face of the ongoing issue with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) which has seen the organization not allowed to be represented at the Olympic Games.

Kremlev took over the orgnisation amidst much turmoil and has done his best to transform it and its financial issues despite the challenges. He is set to continue his push and the sport can expect more assistance and development in the coming year.

Meanwhile, Ninvalle had the opportunity to interact with a number of the notable attendees including world renowned boxer, American Terrence ‘Bud’ Crawford who is undefeated in 41 fights.

Crawford is a former lightweight champion, a former junior welterweight undisputed champion and welterweight undisputed champion, and the current unified welterweight champion and WBA junior middleweight champion.

