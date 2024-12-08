New nursery school commissioned in Monkey Mountain

Kaieteur News- Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Friday commissioned the brand-new Monkey Mountain Nursery School in Region Eight.

According to a release from the Education Ministry on Saturday, the modern facility accommodates 49 children and provides a safe and stimulating environment for young learners in the hinterland community.

It was noted that the school marks another milestone in the government’s commitment to equitable access to quality education.

“The school is equipped with modern amenities, including bright and spacious classrooms, age-appropriate furniture, educational tools, and play areas. This environment is designed to foster creativity, curiosity, and a love for learning at an early age,” the ministry said.

Minister Manickchand at the simple ceremony highlighted the importance of early childhood education in shaping the future of Guyana.

According to the ministry, parents and community members welcomed the establishment of the nursery school, noting that it relieves them of the burden of traveling long distances to access early education services. The nursery school also provides trained teachers who are equipped to deliver high-quality instruction tailored to the needs of young children.

“In addition to the nursery school, teachers in Monkey Mountain are being trained online right within the village, enabling them to enhance their skills without leaving their community,” the ministry noted.

Kaieteur News understands that in the village, a secondary school is being constructed and it represents a significant investment in the community’s educational infrastructure and ensuring that students have access to continued learning opportunities close to home.

(New nursery school commissioned in Monkey Mountain)