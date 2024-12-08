I did not complain about administrative matters at Forestry Commission

Dear Editor,

I am writing in reference to the letter published on December 4, 2024, under the name “Tia Campbell.” The letter criticized Human Resources and the Board of Directors for their alleged failure to discipline an individual accused of mistreating stakeholders and staff.

I am deeply concerned as I, Tia Campbell, an employee of the Forestry Commission, am not the author of this letter. Its publication has caused significant distress and misrepresentation of my identity. I respectfully request that my name be disassociated from the letter that was published. Additionally, I urge the publication to implement stricter verification processes for future submissions to prevent such incidents.

Sincerely,

Tia Campbell

