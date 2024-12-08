Latest update December 8th, 2024 12:47 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

I did not complain about administrative matters at Forestry Commission

Dec 08, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor,

I am writing in reference to the letter published on December 4, 2024, under the name “Tia Campbell.” The letter criticized Human Resources and the Board of Directors for their alleged failure to discipline an individual accused of mistreating stakeholders and staff.

I am deeply concerned as I, Tia Campbell, an employee of the Forestry Commission, am not the author of this letter. Its publication has caused significant distress and misrepresentation of my identity. I respectfully request that my name be disassociated from the letter that was published. Additionally, I urge the publication to implement stricter verification processes for future submissions to prevent such incidents.

Sincerely,

Tia Campbell

(I did not complain about administrative matters at Forestry Commission)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Rangpur Riders win inaugural title

Rangpur Riders win inaugural title

Dec 07, 2024

ExxonMobil Global Super League… Kaieteur Sports- Rangpur Riders dominated Cricket Victoria to win by 56 runs and become the inaugural ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSL) champions on a...
Read More
VSH United (Guyana) Inc. supports Guyana’s FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup team

VSH United (Guyana) Inc. supports Guyana’s FIBA...

Dec 07, 2024

Marian Academy and Waramuri Primary battle for MVP U11 title today

Marian Academy and Waramuri Primary battle for...

Dec 07, 2024

Back Circle, North East, Team Family among winners on Day two

Back Circle, North East, Team Family among...

Dec 07, 2024

BCA and GCB issue Joint Statement Concerning CWI Special Meeting of Full Members

BCA and GCB issue Joint Statement Concerning CWI...

Dec 07, 2024

Thrilling battles anticipated as ERC T10 Tapeball enters quarterfinal stage

Thrilling battles anticipated as ERC T10 Tapeball...

Dec 07, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The Fungible Fandango

    …Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- Dennis Chabrol asked Bharrat Jagdeo a simple question and Jagdeo responded with acrobatics... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]