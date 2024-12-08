Latest update December 8th, 2024 12:47 AM
Dec 08, 2024 Letters
Dear Editor,
I am writing in reference to the letter published on December 4, 2024, under the name “Tia Campbell.” The letter criticized Human Resources and the Board of Directors for their alleged failure to discipline an individual accused of mistreating stakeholders and staff.
I am deeply concerned as I, Tia Campbell, an employee of the Forestry Commission, am not the author of this letter. Its publication has caused significant distress and misrepresentation of my identity. I respectfully request that my name be disassociated from the letter that was published. Additionally, I urge the publication to implement stricter verification processes for future submissions to prevent such incidents.
Sincerely,
Tia Campbell
(I did not complain about administrative matters at Forestry Commission)
Dec 07, 2024ExxonMobil Global Super League… Kaieteur Sports- Rangpur Riders dominated Cricket Victoria to win by 56 runs and become the inaugural ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSL) champions on a...
Dec 07, 2024
Dec 07, 2024
Dec 07, 2024
Dec 07, 2024
Dec 07, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- Dennis Chabrol asked Bharrat Jagdeo a simple question and Jagdeo responded with acrobatics... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- As gang violence spirals out of control in Haiti, the limitations of international... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]