Guards, Lil Rams, Mahdia and CJIA through to ERC T10 Tapeball finals

Kaieteur News- From 48, there are now four teams – The Guards, Lil Rams, Movements Family (Mahdia), and CJIA Warriors – who will vie for the championship title in the Ethnic Relations Commission T10 Tapeball Harmony League.

The finals will be held today at the Everest Cricket Club. The first semi-final will be between The Guards and Lil Rams at 09:30h, followed by Mahdia and CJIA at 11:30h.

The final is scheduled for 15:00h.

Yesterday, The Guards secured their semi-final match in a nervy win over Berbice’s The Organisation, while Lil Rams and Mahdia had convincing wins over Kings and CJIA Warriors.

The Warriors progressed to the semi-final by virtue of having the best net run rate of the three losing teams.

It was announced that FL Sport would stream the two semi-finals and final.

The tournament boasts exciting rewards, including a $500,000 prize for the champions, $250,000 for the runners-up, and $100,000 for each of the two semi-finalists.

Individual accolades of $60,000 each will be awarded for the Man of the Final, Most Runs, and Most Wickets, with trophies generously sponsored by Trophy Stall.

There will also be a prize of $100,000 for the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Through this initiative, the ERC aims to build lasting connections among participants, promote mutual respect, and strengthen community ties across Guyana.

Summary of matches on Saturday:

MATCH 1 SUMMARY: The Guards 175-5 from 10 overs (Sheldon Alexander 81*, Richie Lookanuth 32*, Daniel Ross 25; Vikash Wilkinson 2-25; Andy Ramnarine 1-25) v Strike Panthers 80-7 from 9.3 overs (Alvin Singh 21*, Vikash Wilkinson 20; Christopher Barnwell 4-7, Daniel Ross 1-5)

MATCH 2 SUMMARY: Lil Rams 137-7 from 10 overs (Johnathan Van Lange 50, Shamar Apple 24, Riyad Latif 14; Tariq Farouk 3-15, Shiloh Adams 2-17) v Kings 84-9 from 10 overs (Sachin Singh 15, Chatram Nauth 15, Ryan Latif 14*, Ganesh Surijpaul 3-15, Thaddeus Lovell 2-12)

MATCH 3 SUMMARY: CJIA Warriors 64-8 from 10 overs (Noel Evelyn 26, Shakiel Wong 18; Neiland Cadogan 3-9, Floy Joseph 2-7) v Mahdia 67-2 from 5.5 overs (Ricardo Adams 39, Carlos LaRose 16; Sunil Sarjoo 1-15)

MATCH 4 SUMMARY: The Organisation 62-9 from 10 overs (Ravindra Beharry 19; Keston Harcourt 4-12, Daniel Ross 2-14) v The Guards 65-7 from 7.3 overs (Daniel Ross 34; Carl Gilgeous 2-7, Sanjay Algoo 1-9)

