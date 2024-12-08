Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Badminton Tournament underway

Kaieteur Sports- The Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Badminton Tournament commenced Friday at the National Gymnasium, featuring intense competition across multiple categories, including Under-13 to Under-19 Doubles, Mixed Doubles, and Open Men’s and Women’s Singles.

In the Women’s Singles, there were notable upsets, with seasoned players falling to rising junior stars. The evening was marked by thrilling matches, particularly in the Open Singles, which had the largest draw and saw many games completed.

The tournament continued yesterday, with Junior Doubles and more Open Singles matches. The finals are set to take place today from 5:00 PM.

The Guyana Badminton Association extends its gratitude to the sponsors—Massy Distribution (Blue Water Brand), SOL, the National Sports Commission, and Banks DIH—for their generous support.

In results from the opening action:

Women’s Singles R16 – Asiyah Eastman vs. Ashley Forde 21-4, 21-1

Men’s Singles R32 – Colin Bowry vs. Jonathan Robinson vs. 21-18, 21-16

Men’s Singles R64 – Omkar Persaud vs. Nikolas Pollard 21-18, 21-14

Men’s Singles R64 – Shane Birkett vs. Keon Gonsalves 22-20, 14-21, 21-14

Men’s Singles R4 – Jason Stephney vs. Antoine Ramand 21-12, 21-8

Men’s Singles R4 – Grandison Robinson vs. Ethan Bulkan 21-13, 21-8

Women’s Singles R16 – Priyanna Ramdhani vs. Abrianna Tinnie 21-7, 21-4

Men’s Singles R32 – Akili Haynes vs. Anand Persaud 21-4, 21-1

Men’s Singles R32 – Wenyuan Chen vs. Troxley Cutting 21-14, 21-16

Men’s Singles R64 – Kunal Alert vs. Andrew Browne 21-7, 21-6

Women’s Singles R16 – Shivannie Persaud vs. Harshini Muralidharan 21-14, 21-16

Men’s Singles R32 – Gabriel Felix vs. Vishal Gopaul 25-23, 21-6

Women’s Singles R16 – Ambika Ramraj vs. Malia Haley 21-11, 21-7

Men’s Singles R32 – Frank Waddell vs. Micaiah Mclean 21-6, 21-5

Men’s Singles R32 – Nkosi Beaton vs. Percival Chester 21-9, 21-1

Men’s Singles R32- Yonneil Benjamin vs. Mohamed Farouk 21-11, 21-7

Women’s Singles R16 – Menikshi Jaikissoon vs. Leshaunte Berkley 21-14, 21-7

Women’s Singles R16 – Mishka Beharry vs. Gabrielle Felix 21-11, 21-15

Men’s Singles R32 – Haresh Persaud vs. Christopher Jordan vs. 20-22, 21-16, 21-19

Men’s Singles R32 – Omkar Persaud vs. Avinash Ramnarine 21-13, 21-11

Men’s Singles R32 – Tyrese Jeffrey vs. Grandison Robinson 11-21, 21-14, 21-16

Men’s Singles R32 – Avinash Odit vs. Shane Birkett 21-7, 21-7

Men’s Singles R32 – Joanathan Debidin vs. Kunal Alert 21-6, 21-13

Men’s SinglesR16 – Akili Haynes vs. Colin Bowry 21-15, 21-11

Men’s Singles R16 – Nkosi Beaton vs. Yonneil Benjamin 21-6, 21-6

Under 15 Boy’s Doubles Semi-Finals – Mohamed Farouk/Joel Rambiriche vs. Nathan Mohanlall/Anand Persaud 21-10, 21-13

Women’s Singles Quarter finals – Menikshi Jaikissoon vs. Ambika Ramraj 21-23, 21-16, 21-11

Men’s Singles R16 – Frank Waddell vs. Jason Stephney 21-14, 21-8

Men’s Singles R16 – Ruel Rambiriche vs. Alok Matadial 21-8, 21-11

Men’s Singles R16 – Omkar Persaud vs. Gabriel Felix 21-14, 21-18

Under 17 Boys Doubles Quarter Finals – Ethan Bulkan/Egan Bulkan vs. Shane Birkett/Percival Chester 21-10, 21-8

Under 19 Mixed Doubles Quarter Finals – Abrianna Tinnie/Anand Persaud vs. Haresh Persaud/Malia Haley 21-12, 21-6

Men’s Singles R16 – Wenyuan Chen vs. Joanathan Debidin 21-18, 21-15

Women’s Singles Quarter Finals – Asiyah Eastman vs. Shivannie Persaud 21-17, 21-8

