(Anand and Sancho to stage Gymkhana and Horserace event at Supply Mahaica today)

Dec 08, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- Anand and Sancho will stage a one-day Gymkhana and Horserace meet today at Supply, Mahaica Side Dam starting from 1:00pm.
Seven races have been listed on the race programme with events for 3 years and 2 years old non-winning horses, the J Class, K Class, L1 Open, L2, L3 Classes and an Open event.
Some of the leading J Class horses will be in action and among them are Princess Samyah, Rock Star, GT Boss and Kiss Phonex.
The orgnaisers have indicated that a well-stocked bar along with food booth will be provided plus activities and entertainment for the children including bouncy castle.
Among the sponsors assisting the programme are Metro Office Max, Conway Taxi Service, Mrs Chan Kennard, Fidelity Inc, DSL Sports Bar and Zebo and Sons Construction.
