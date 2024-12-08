Latest update December 8th, 2024 4:55 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Anand and Sancho to stage Gymkhana and Horserace event at Supply Mahaica today

Dec 08, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports- Anand and Sancho will stage a one-day Gymkhana and Horserace meet today at Supply, Mahaica Side Dam starting from 1:00pm.

Seven races have been listed on the race programme with events for 3 years and 2 years old non-winning horses, the J Class, K Class, L1 Open, L2, L3 Classes and an Open event.

Some of the leading J Class horses will be in action and among them are Princess Samyah, Rock Star, GT Boss and Kiss Phonex.

The orgnaisers have indicated that a well-stocked bar along with food booth will be provided plus activities and entertainment for the children including bouncy castle.

Among the sponsors assisting the programme are Metro Office Max, Conway Taxi Service, Mrs Chan Kennard, Fidelity Inc, DSL Sports Bar and Zebo and Sons Construction.

(Anand and Sancho to stage Gymkhana and Horserace event at Supply Mahaica today)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Windies coach Sammy eyes clean, all-round performances in ODI series against Bangladesh

Windies coach Sammy eyes clean, all-round performances in ODI series...

Dec 08, 2024

SportsMax – West Indies Head coach Darren Sammy exudes optimism and focus as his troops take aim at a possible sweep of their three-match ODI series against Bangladesh at Warner Park in St...
Read More
Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Badminton Tournament underway

Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Badminton Tournament...

Dec 08, 2024

Ninvalle attends IBA Congress

Ninvalle attends IBA Congress

Dec 08, 2024

Penalty decides 2024 champion: Waramuri Primary conquers Marian to lift MVP Sports U11 trophy

Penalty decides 2024 champion: Waramuri Primary...

Dec 08, 2024

The Last Mohican: Why I’m stepping away from Sports Journalism in Guyana

The Last Mohican: Why I’m stepping away from...

Dec 08, 2024

Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Empowers Tourney

Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain...

Dec 08, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The Fungible Fandango

    …Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- Dennis Chabrol asked Bharrat Jagdeo a simple question and Jagdeo responded with acrobatics... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]