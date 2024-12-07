VSH United (Guyana) Inc. supports Guyana’s FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup team

VSH United (Guyana) Inc. supports Guyana’s FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup team

Kaieteur Sports- Established in 2015, VSH United (Guyana) Inc., a company renowned for providing safety solutions and services across various sectors in Guyana, has once again demonstrated its commitment to sports development.

Yesterday, at their Carmichael Street, Georgetown headquarters, VSH United (Guyana) Inc., outfitted Guyana’s national team with basketball shoes ahead of their participation in the FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup tournament in San Juan, Puerto Rico, from December 12–15.

Leading the charge for Team Guyana is Nikkoloi Smith, who returns to the AmeriCup after representing the country in the 2022 edition in Miami.

Smith will be joined by his Ravens Basketball Club teammate Dominic Vincente, making his debut on the international 3×3 circuit.

The squad also includes Travis Belgrave of the Eagles Basketball Club and Harold Adams from the Victory Valley Royals in Linden.

VSH United’s Business Development Manager, Mortimer Robertson, underscored the importance of supporting local athletes, adding, “We at VSH United (Guyana) Inc. value our country’s athletes, especially in basketball, a sport we have supported over the years.”

“When we received the call, we didn’t hesitate, knowing how critical this tournament is for the growth of 3×3 basketball in Guyana. I know these players personally, and I am confident they will give their best. We wish them success,” Robertson stated.

Robertson highlighted the company’s ongoing commitment to basketball at various levels and reiterated their pride in assisting the national team.

VSH United (Guyana) Inc. is part of the VSH Group, a regional leader rooted in Suriname and serving the Caribbean, offering services in shipping and logistics, engineering and manufacturing, and real estate development, with a strong emphasis on community development and corporate responsibility.

Rawle Toney, Vice President of the Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) and the team’s coordinator in Puerto Rico, expressed gratitude for VSH United’s continued support.

“It’s always impactful when major corporations with a personal connection to the sport, like Mortimer’s active involvement in basketball, step forward to support,” Toney said. “On behalf of the GBF, I extend my thanks to VSH United for their contributions, and we look forward to a fruitful partnership in the future.”

Team Guyana will begin their campaign on the tournament’s opening day, competing in Group A of the qualifying round against the Cayman Islands, Aruba, and Haiti.

To advance to the main draw, Guyana must top their group, setting up potential showdowns with tournament heavyweights Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

The FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup, now in its fourth edition, is a marquee event in the Americas, serving as a gateway to global competitions like the FIBA 3×3 World Cup and the Olympic Games.

Since debuting in the inaugural 2021 edition, Guyana has steadily gained recognition as a strong contender in the Caribbean.

The country’s 2022 campaign in Miami was particularly promising, with Delroy James, Gordon James, Shelroy Thomas, and Nikkoloi Smith leading the charge.

Despite narrowly missing the quarterfinals after close losses to Canada (17-19) and Mexico (15-16), Guyana finished 11th out of 17 teams with a commendable record of three wins and two losses.

According to the GBF, the 2024 FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup represents more than just competition for Guyana, since gives the country a chance to elevate its basketball profile, gain international recognition, and inspire future players.

As 3×3 basketball continues to grow globally, Guyana’s participation underscores the GBF’s dedication to developing the sport and positioning the nation as a regional force.

