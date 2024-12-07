Latest update December 7th, 2024 1:49 AM

Police donate Cricket Gear to youths in Corentyne

Dec 07, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Police Force (GPF) continues to assist the general public in many ways.

Recently the Police in East Berbice Region 6 donated a set of cricket gear to youth in the area to assist them with their cricket development.

Inspector Wilson from the No. 51 police station district along with other ranks distributed cricket gear (bats and balls) to youths in that station district.

The distribution of the gear was a fulfillment of a promise made by Wilson after he visited the community and observed several youths around. After interacting with the youths he realized that they had a passion for sports more so cricket, but they were not equipped with proper gear.

Inspector Wilson and a police rank took a photo op with the youths following the donation.

Wilson subsequently organised some gear, gathered some of his ranks and held a meeting with the youths.

According to the Police, the activity aims to have youth actively involved in sports when they are not in school and to foster unity within the community.

The youths were also told of the importance of education, discipline, extracurricular activities, good sportsmanship, fitness and unity among other topics.  This was done to keep them away from social ills and help make the community a better place.

An elder from the community spoke on behalf of the youths and expressed gratitude to the police.  The youths promised to take good care of the gear.

Also present were Constable Durant and Constable Reynolds. (Samuel Whyte)

