One Guyana Premier League b/ball tournament tips off tonight

26 teams to battle for $1M

Kaieteur Sports- The much-anticipated One Guyana Premier Basketball League tips off tonight at the National Gymnasium, marking a historic moment for basketball in Guyana and the Caribbean.

A total of 26 teams from across Guyana will participate in this ground-breaking league, the first of its kind in the region.

The action begins with a double-header; Ravens will face off against Mambas at 7:00 PM, followed by a clash between the Eagles and the University of Guyana Trojans at 9:00 PM.

The tournament, which will offer the winner $1M, is a collaborative effort between the Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport, and the Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF), building on the foundation laid by the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) tournament, which primarily featured teams from the capital city.

Michael Singh, president of the GBF, highlighted the significance of the league as a pivotal step in the development of basketball in Guyana.

“When you look at the broader picture of the tournament, it’s something the GBF had long envisioned. But, of course, this couldn’t have been realized without the immense support of the Government, which is playing a critical role in making this a reality,” Singh stated.

Singh also acknowledged the unwavering support of Minister of Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., noting his passion for basketball and his commitment to the success of the league.

The One Guyana League will conclude in May 2025, giving the GBF almost 6 months on none-stop basketball.

Games will be played across multiple venues, including the National Gymnasium, the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden, and the newly upgraded Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

The extended tournament format provides players with consistent competition, which the GBF said is crucial for developing their skills and fostering team chemistry.

Additionally, the GBF said the league offers fans an opportunity to witness the best basketball talent from across Guyana, creating a unifying platform for the sport.

Meanwhile, president of the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC), Leslie Collymore, praised the One Guyana Premier League as a revolutionary initiative for the sport in the region.

“This innovative initiative elevates the sport in Guyana and serves as a foundational model for what could become a Caribbean Premier Basketball League, uniting players and fans across our vibrant region,” Collymore said.

He further emphasized the league’s potential to inspire similar efforts across the Caribbean, describing it as a beacon of unity, excellence, and growth for the sport.

“The One Guyana Premier League represents the spirit of unity, excellence, and growth that Caribbean basketball stands for. It is a beacon of inspiration, showcasing how passion, vision, and collaboration can transform the sport we love,” Collymore added.

The CBC President encouraged basketball stakeholders throughout the region to support Guyana’s efforts and look to the league as a model for their own basketball development initiatives.

The One Guyana Premier Basketball League, the GBF highlighted, is more than just a competition; it is a bold step toward elevating basketball in Guyana to new heights.

By providing a structured, long-term league, the GBF aims to develop local talent, attract regional attention, and lay the groundwork for Guyana to become a powerhouse in Caribbean basketball.

