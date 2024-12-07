Man attacks, brutally stabs woman along Linden-Soesdyke Highway in front of toddler

Kaieteur News- A man has reportedly turned himself in to police after he was caught on camera brutally stabbing a woman in front of a toddler along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The stabbing reportedly took place on Wednesday. Police said the woman is alive but Kaieteur News understands that she is seriously wounded.

The suspect accompanied by a lawyer surrendered to police and remains in custody.

In a cellphone recorded video, the suspect was seen plunging a knife multiple times into the woman’s back in the presence of a crying toddler, presumed to be her child.

Investigations are ongoing

