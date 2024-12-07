Latest update December 7th, 2024 1:49 AM
Dec 07, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- A man has reportedly turned himself in to police after he was caught on camera brutally stabbing a woman in front of a toddler along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
The stabbing reportedly took place on Wednesday. Police said the woman is alive but Kaieteur News understands that she is seriously wounded.
The suspect accompanied by a lawyer surrendered to police and remains in custody.
In a cellphone recorded video, the suspect was seen plunging a knife multiple times into the woman’s back in the presence of a crying toddler, presumed to be her child.
Investigations are ongoing
(Man attacks, brutally stabs woman along Linden-Soesdyke Highway in front of toddler)
Dec 07, 2024ExxonMobil Global Super League… Kaieteur Sports- Rangpur Riders dominated Cricket Victoria to win by 56 runs and become the inaugural ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSL) champions on a...
Dec 07, 2024
Dec 07, 2024
Dec 07, 2024
Dec 07, 2024
Dec 07, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- Democracy, they say is messy, unpredictable, and often misunderstood. But in Guyana, democracy... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- As gang violence spirals out of control in Haiti, the limitations of international... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]