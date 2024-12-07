“I was under the influence of alcohol and I robbed the man” – teen tells Court

Kaieteur News- A 19-year-old homeless man was remanded to prison on Friday after being charged with armed robbery at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Kevin Charles is accused of robbing Davindra Singh of a Samsung phone valued at $45,000, a black wallet worth $2,000, and $10,000 in cash, totalling $57,000. The robbery occurred on November 30, 2024, on Water Street, Georgetown, while Charles was armed with a knife and accompanied by others.

Appearing before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty, Charles pleaded guilty with explanation. He admitted to committing the robbery while under the influence of alcohol.

“I was under the influence of alcohol and I robbed the man, I ain’t do he nothing I just hold he by he shirt,” Charles told the court.

Initially, he claimed to have acted alone but later acknowledged the involvement of an accomplice, identified as Dominique Eastman, a resident of Sophia, Georgetown. Charles confessed that he used a knife during the robbery, stating that he grabbed the victim by the jersey while Eastman took the wallet.

Charles also explained that while the victim’s belongings were returned, the cash was not. He disputed the victim’s claim of $10,000 in the wallet, stating that only $6,000 was taken, which he had already spent.

During the proceedings, Charles revealed he had been living on the streets since the age of 14 and had no family support. He explained that his mother is an alcoholic and his elderly father is bedridden.

After his explanation, Magistrate McGusty ordered a probation officer’s report but informed that the report will be delayed because of the Christmas season.

Due to Charles admitting to the offence, the likely delay of the probation report and no fixed place of abode, Magistrate McGusty remanded Charles to prison until January 3, 2025.

In February, it was reported that he and his alleged accomplice, Eastman, were remanded to prison for robbing a man of an iPhone and cash on Water Street.

