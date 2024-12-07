Fitness Express maintains solid support as Power Lifting seniors set for Sunday at Saints

Kaieteur Sports- The Saint Stanislaus College Auditorium will once again be the center of attraction when the Guyana Amateur Power Lifting Federation brings the curtains down on another successful year when their marquee Senior Championships takes place.

Competition in this year ending showdown is always anticipated amongst both male and female athletes as apart from aiming to out-lift each other, athletes will be aiming to register good lifts and totals in order to register their intention for international competition.

And, maintaining support for this event, something they have been doing for years, is Fitness Express which will be sponsoring gift vouchers for the overall male and female lifters.

In handing over the vouchers, Manager Ian Rogers said Fitness Express was more than elated to continue its rich tradition of supporting power lifting and sport by extension.

“This sport has been consistently doing well and we at Fitness Express is always happy to reward the athletes for their consistency. The fact that one of you athletes, Dominic Tyrrell was rewarded as the runner-up sportsman of the year and others were nominated for other awards, speaks to your commitment to excelling. This is our way of say well done and thanks for your support over the year, and years.”

GAPLF’s Executive Member, Ms. Kiana Benjamin thanked Mr. Rogers and Owner of Fitness Express, Mr. Jamie Mc Donald on behalf of President Franklin Wilson and the Executive Committee for their unflinching support over the years.

Ms. Benjamin posited that Fitness Express holds a special place in the sport of powerlifting and sports in Guyana for its continued commitment to athletes development and support for administrative progress, also.

The senior championships will lift off at 09:00hrs tomorrow and an exciting time is anticipated with athletes from a number of gyms Berbice, Georgetown, Essequibo and West Demerara, expected to collide.

