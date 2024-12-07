BCA and GCB issue Joint Statement Concerning CWI Special Meeting of Full Members

Kaieteur Sports- This Statement is issued by BCA and GCB as two (2) Full Members of CWI in consideration of the requirement for them to have representatives of each present at the aforementioned time and place at a meeting set to be convened by the Board of the Company for such persons carrying that capacity to vote on the resolution given by the Notice to amend the existing Articles of Association of the Company to extend the fixed term of office of the President and Vice President of the Company from two (2) to three (3) years in the form sought by the Board of Directors of CWI. We have previously tabled our counter proposal to have a rotational President and Vice President as well as a long-term development plan.

TAKE NOTICE of the absence of BCA and GCB to participate and exercise the rights as Full Members of CWI at the above-mentioned CWI Special Meeting of its Full Members, for reasons set out below

BCA and GCB agree that –

There are and were no convincing reasons for BCA and GCB to support the sought changes/amendments to the Articles of the existing Memorandum & Articles of Association. Also, the proposed changes/amendments lack clarity in the form as presented and for that matter how they will benefit the Company in consideration of its multiple stakeholder base.

The BCA submitted proposals on two occasions to CWI with the latter not even receiving a response. Previously, at the twenty-fifth CWI Annual Meeting of Members, held on 23rd March 2024, the BCA proposal was to stop the infighting through electioneering at CWI and said proposal was supported by GCB. The current system for electing a President and Vice President provides for horse-trading and nepotism. The CWI proposed amendments do not include the BCA/GCB proposal as an option for members to discuss or vote on CWI continues to ignore the voices of its shareholder reps and Full Members.

The BCA and GCB rejected the Wehby Report on the basis that it seeks to relinquish power from the territorial boards and is further seen given recent decisions at CWI. The repetitive meetings under the guise of corporate governance reform attempt to bring parts of said Wehby Report which were previously rejected.

In recent years, the Secretariat of the Company has on occasions, either forgot or ignored or failed to acknowledge the historical status of and the contribution made by its Full Members. Without want of curtailing zeal beyond boundaries, such habitual culture must reverse in the interest of progress.

The mandate to provide and maintain an independently operated dispute mechanism for complainants as required by certain existing Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company (“the M&AA”) of the Company, the Code of Ethics of International Cricket Council (“the Code of Ethics of ICC”), and the Code of Ethics of the Company and the Terms of Reference thereto. (This is a release from the GCB)

(BCA and GCB issue Joint Statement Concerning CWI Special Meeting of Full Members)