Latest update December 7th, 2024 1:49 AM
Dec 07, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- This Statement is issued by BCA and GCB as two (2) Full Members of CWI in consideration of the requirement for them to have representatives of each present at the aforementioned time and place at a meeting set to be convened by the Board of the Company for such persons carrying that capacity to vote on the resolution given by the Notice to amend the existing Articles of Association of the Company to extend the fixed term of office of the President and Vice President of the Company from two (2) to three (3) years in the form sought by the Board of Directors of CWI. We have previously tabled our counter proposal to have a rotational President and Vice President as well as a long-term development plan.
TAKE NOTICE of the absence of BCA and GCB to participate and exercise the rights as Full Members of CWI at the above-mentioned CWI Special Meeting of its Full Members, for reasons set out below
BCA and GCB agree that –
(BCA and GCB issue Joint Statement Concerning CWI Special Meeting of Full Members)
