(Back Circle, North East, Team Family among winners on Day two)

K&S/One Guyana National Futsal Championship…

Kaieteur Sports- The National Gymnasium came alive on Thursday night as the Kashif and Shanghai/One Guyana National Futsal Championship entered its second night of electrifying action. Patrons were treated to intense battles, with teams like Team Unstoppable, Real Sports, Team Family, North East, and Back Circle emerging victorious, setting the stage for a gripping Day Three.

The evening opened with Team Unstoppable living up to their name, defeating Z-Tekk 3-1. Goals from Kiyose Robinson, Leondre Arthur, and Marcus Reece secured the win despite a late consolation strike from Marlon Beitel for Z-Tekk.

In a nail-biter, Real Sports and Alexander Village ended regulation time locked at 2-2. Johnny Mendoza’s brace for Real Sports was countered by goals from Akeal Pineheiro and Lamar Phillips. Penalty kicks decided the outcome, with Real Sports edging Alexander Village 4-3 after extra time.

Chris Macey stole the show for Team Family, netting a stunning hat-trick in a 6-2 rout of Team One Love. Devon Padmore added a double, while Amos Ramsay chipped in a goal to round off the victory.

North East overcame Region One in a thrilling 8-6 encounter. Lennox Cox was the star performer, bagging multiple goals to secure the win. Kelvin Moore (two goals), Reshuan Ritch, and Tyreese Dennis also contributed to North East’s tally.

Back Circle sent a resounding message with a commanding 12-0 victory over Essequibo. Beverley Mars was unstoppable, scoring an incredible haul-hat trick. Ravin Norton added a brace, while Stephon McLean and Stephen Reynolds completed the rout.

The action continues today with six exciting matches. Up first; Stabroek Ballers ‘B’ will take on West Sider Ballers at 19:30 hours, following that Showstoppers will go head-to-head with Buxton in match #2. At 21:00 hours see Mocha Red Force versus Spaniard, Linden All Stars will come up against Cambellville, Espanyol tackles Broad Street and in the final match of the evening Bent Street will take on Region #9 Ballers.

