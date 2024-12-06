Rockstone Street-ball Classic champions to be decided tonight

Kaieteur Sports- The inaugural edition of the Rockstone Street-ball Classic will conclude, this evening, at the Pouderoyen Tarmac in West Bank Demerara with the semifinal section and eventual final.

In the first semifinal at 19:00hrs, Team Family of Mocha will match skills with Ballerz Empire.

Family advanced to the semifinal round after defeating Bagotstown Warriors 2-0, while Ballerz Empire bested Agricola 4-2 in their previous match.

In the second semifinal fixture, Pouderoyen Brothers will lock horns with Showstoppers at 20:00hrs.

Showstoppers stormed into the semifinal round after thrashing Jetty Gunners 5-1, while the Pouderoyen Brothers bested Westside Ballers 2-1 on penalty kicks in their previous fixture.

The resulting winners will advance to the final at 22:00hrs while the loser will contest the third place playoff at 21:00hrs.

The winner of the event will pocket $200,000 and the championship trophy, while the second, third, and fourth-place finishers will receive $100,000, $75,000, and $50,000, respectively.

Esan Griffith, Coordinator of the Championship, said, “The tournament is heading for an exciting conclusion. All the notable and recognised teams from the East Bank/West Demerara environs have advanced to the semifinal round, and any one of them can emerge victorious and walk away with the inaugural crown and the bragging rights for their communities for one year. We are grateful to the teams and the fans for their support, and we anticipate a tremendous conclusion to the event, which has a bright future and all the makings of a long-term project that will be anticipated by the teams each year.”

He further said, “More importantly, the tournament has been incident and controversy free, which is significant. All systems are in place for the culmination, and we anticipate an exciting night of action, which will set up the remainder of the season as we aim to target other areas and communities and expand the reach and brand of the event. The event is in its infancy and can only grow and improve and get better with each iteration. This is what we are working towards so that the event can become a household name in Guyana. This is our primary objective.”

Fixtures

Semifinal Round – Friday, December 6th

(5): Family vs. Ballerz Empire: 19:00hrs

(6): Pouderoyen Brothers vs. Showstoppers: 20:00hrs

3rd Place

(7): Loser of 5 vs Loser of 6: 21:00hrs

Final

(8): Winner of 5 vs. Winner of 6: 22:00hrs

