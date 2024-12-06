EBCA/Soesdyke Premier T10 League to crown champions this Sunday

Kaieteur Sports- The East Bank community is in for a treat this Sunday, December 8, as the semifinals of the East Bank Cricket Association/Soesdyke Premier T10 League take center stage at the Farm Cricket Ground. Four of the fiercest cricket clubs from the East Bank will clash for a coveted spot in the finals after an electrifying quarterfinal stage last weekend.

The action kicks off with Herstelling ‘A’ taking on the formidable Uprising Cricket Club in semifinal #1. In the second showdown, North Soesdyke Cricket Club faces the hard-hitting Demolition Cricket Club, promising a day filled with high-octane cricket.

A recap of the quarterfinal, in QF #1, Herstelling ‘A’ cruised past Ruimveldt by six wickets. Ricardo Adams led the charge with a blistering 59 runs, hammering five fours and five sixes to guide his team to 132-4 in just 8.2 overs, chasing a competitive target of 130-5. Ruimveldt’s efforts were spearheaded by Ushardeva Balgobin (38 runs) and Sheldon Alexander (30 runs), but the hard track proved challenging. Herstelling’s Rickey Sargeant shone with the ball, claiming 2-30.

On the other end, Uprising Cricket Club tactically dismantled Eccles Sports Club. Eccles managed 98-8 in their allotted 10 overs, with Shiloh Adams contributing a brisk 40 runs. However, Uprising’s Marvin Permaul (3-8) and Tameshwarnauth Sankar (2-15) applied the brakes effectively. In reply, Alphius Bookie’s classy 49 and Anthony Hutson’s steady 38 ensured a comfortable chase as Uprising reached 99-1 in 9.4 overs.

In the other two quarterfinals, North Soesdyke Cricket Club overcame Laluni Cricket Club, while Demolition Cricket Club lived up to their name by demolishing Peters Hall, securing their semifinal berths.

Cricket enthusiasts can expect an explosive display as the likes of Laurel Park, Michael Subadar, Sankar, and Bookie from Uprising take the field, while Herstelling relies on the dynamism of quarterfinal top scorer Adams and Sargeant and the demolition crew Sagar Hatirami, Assad Azim and Derick Mc Calmon. At the same time, North Soesdyke and Demolition CC bring their own firepower, setting the stage for an unforgettable weekend.

The winners of the semifinals will also battle for the championship at 2:30 pm.

