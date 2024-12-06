CDB to host expert forum on combating corruption

Kaieteur News- The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), through its Office of Integrity, Compliance, and Accountability (ICA), will host a free virtual “Expert Forum on Anti-Corruption in the Age of AI” on Monday, December 9, 2024, in observance of International Anti-Corruption Day.

The forum will convene leading global authorities on artificial intelligence (AI) and anti-corruption, alongside integrity practitioners from multilateral financial institutions who are implementing AI-driven solutions to address urgent challenges and combat corruption more effectively, the bank said in a release.

Insights from these experts will be shared to strengthen governance and transparency across the Caribbean. Discussions will explore the risks AI poses to anti-corruption efforts and good governance, the potential for AI to enhance transparency and accountability, strategies to build the capacity of Caribbean institutions to combat corruption in the digital age, and approaches to fostering trust and integrity in an evolving technological landscape.

Speakers will offer cutting-edge perspectives on the risks, solutions, opportunities, and transformative impact of AI on corruption, which remains a critical barrier to sustainable economic development in the region. This session aims to build institutional capacity across the Caribbean, empowering the region to drive growth and reduce poverty.

Head of CDB’s ICA, Dr. Toussant Boyce, emphasised the forum’s critical importance in addressing the challenges and opportunities posed by AI. He noted, “Combatting the scourge of corruption is a daily challenge. Each year on International Anti-Corruption Day, we reflect on its significant and harmful effects on economic development. This year, we focus on artificial intelligence as a general-purpose technology with exponential utility, capable of reshaping the global fight against corruption.”

Dr. Boyce added, “AI presents both risks and unprecedented opportunities. This forum will equip Caribbean stakeholders with key academic and practical insights from experts who are harnessing AI as a force for good to ensure accountability and transparency in governance.”

The line-up of expert speakers includes Mr. Eugene Wu, Chief of the International Anti-Corruption Unit at the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Dr. Nils Köbis, Professor for Human Understanding of Algorithms and Machines at the University of Duisburg-Essen; Mr. Marcelo Donolo, Manager of Prevention, Risk, and Knowledge Management at the World Bank’s Integrity Vice Presidency; and Mr. Krishna Kesari, Head of the Data Lab at the World Bank’s Integrity Vice Presidency.

The agenda also features a follow-up panel from CDB’s recent “Caribbean Youth Combatting Corruption in the Age of AI” forum, held on November 19, 2024. This youth-focused discussion highlighted the role of young people in advancing anti-corruption initiatives amid rapid technological innovation. It resulted in the creation of a Youth Anti-Corruption Policy Statement and Working Group, which will be launched during the Expert Forum.

The Expert Forum reaffirms CDB’s commitment to promoting good governance, integrity, and compliance as the region pursues sustainable development in an increasingly complex global environment. It is part of a series of free virtual events under the umbrella of CDB’s Caribbean Conference on Corruption, Compliance and Cybercrime. Interested persons can register and get more information online at Expert Forum on Anti-Corruption in the Age of AI | Caribbean Development Bank.

